Pendleton Heights junior Kam Kail played with a bit of a chip on his shoulder in 2021 following a tough 2020 for the Arabians.
A very young Arabians team was limited to just five wins, and Kail’s sophomore year was hampered by missed time — both before and during the season — due to COVID-19.
A concerted offseason effort coupled with a more experienced team helped produce a huge year for Kail, who earned the 2021 THB Sports Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year award.
“I worked really hard in the offseason and during the season to get this award,” Kail said.
Kail had a huge part in the Arabians’ improvement to a 10-win 2021 campaign. He led Pendleton Heights with 15 goals and 14 assists and credits his and the team’s success to an offseason of hard work and growth, something he was denied prior to the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
“It’s satisfying to be able to perform for my teammates, who also work really hard, and for my coach, Kyle (Davy) who works hard just as we do,” Kail said. “It’s a collective team thing, and it’s about doing your individual and collective best for the team. Last year was difficult. We didn’t get to do a lot in the offseason.”
It was a season full of highlights.
One game after scoring a high school career-high four goals in a 6-1 win over Anderson, Kail was credited with six assists — including four to junior Cole Bubalo -- in the team’s next match, a 10-1 win over Marion. He was also involved in two wins by penalty kicks over Mount Vernon and Shelbyville, which helped boost the Arabians into a share of the Hoosier Heritage Conference title.
“For me, it’s not about me. It’s about the team,” he said. “I like scoring … but sometimes the opportunities present itself to be the person who helps with the scoring. That (Marion) game, I found myself in a lot of situations where I was passing the ball as opposed to the Anderson game where I was in position to be in front of the goal. Cole was making a lot of good runs, I was having a good night passing and he was finishing them.”
One goal for next season is to repeat but as outright champs.
“We won conference this year, but we had a tie,” Kail said. “Next year we want to win it outright. I don’t want a tie. I don’t want to share with anyone.”
Kail has been playing soccer since he was 5 years old after having been introduced to the game by his father Kris, who also played collegiately at Indianapolis and coaches club soccer. He plays club soccer for Indy Premier, roots for Manchester United and said former D.C. United star Wayne Rooney is his favorite player.
“I mainly started because my dad (introduced it to me) and the love of the game just escalated from there,” he said.
Soccer is Kail’s sport and one he hopes to continue playing beyond high school.
