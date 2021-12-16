Jawuan Echols has been playing football as long as he can remember, and his love of the game has grown each time he puts on the pads and helmet.
The Anderson senior was a playmaker on offense as the team’s leading rusher but excelled and dominated at times on defense. Echols is a heat-seeking missile with a radar lock on the ball carrier, piling up tackle after tackle. Through his efforts, Echols has been selected as the THB Sports Football Defensive Athlete of the Year.
“I was surprised, but it’s definitely an honor,” Echols said. “I didn’t think I would make it at all.”
Echols was motivated to be even better than his father Andre Echols, who excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He has stuck with football because he missed out on the basketball gene.
“That side of the family was all good at basketball, but I guess that element just skipped over me,” he said.
At season’s end, Echols totaled 112 tackles for an average of 16 per game. He led the Tribe with three sacks and three forced fumbles while playing against Anderson’s Class 5A schedule.
He was able to have a great season despite multiple interruptions. Twice the Indians’ season was paused due to COVID-19 contact tracing, leading to a situation where the team played one game over a 42-day span. Echols never got sick, but during periods of isolation he stayed busy preparing for his next on-field opportunity.
“On one side you’re stuck in one place for a long time, but I could watch film,” he said. “I just kept watching film, trying to make myself better and I could still do pushups and run outside.”
When those opportunities came, Echols rarely missed. A prime example came in the team’s regular season finale against Richmond.
Coming off a three-week layoff, the Indians were sluggish in the first half and trailed 12-6 at halftime. But the Indians dominated the second half and won 24-12 with Echols having a career night. He finished with 163 yards rushing and two touchdowns while he had 18 tackles and two forced fumbles on defense.
“On both my highlight tapes, I have quite a bit of the Richmond game on there,” Echols said. “In the first half, we were prepared to just slap them, but that’s not what happened. We had to turn it up after the second quarter.”
After the win, the Indians were quarantined again and it was another three weeks before they could play again. A 35-6 loss at top-10 Kokomo ended the season for the Indians and the high school football career for Echols. In his final game, he rushed for 97 yards and scored the lone Anderson touchdown while rolling up 23 tackles on defense.
Echols hopes to be playing football collegiately next year while studying for a career in construction.
“I want to go to Purdue or Ball State. Those are the two main options I’m looking at,” he said.
