After watching her young daughter participate in “fun runs,” Bobbi Ricker signed her up for cross country in sixth grade, thinking it would be something she would enjoy.
Laney Ricker was not so sure.
“I thought that she was crazy at first,” she said.
A model of consistency and true leadership, the Pendleton Heights senior has enjoyed a brilliant high school cross country career. A two-time Madison County champion and four-time qualifier for semistate, Ricker can now add her second THB Sports Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year Award to her already extensive resume.
“I’m very grateful that I’ve been chosen for the second time,” Ricker said. “I was surprised, but I know I’ve worked hard this season, and I’m happy that it’s able to be seen, all my hard work.”
Highlights for Ricker’s 2021 season include a second straight Madison County runner-up finish, leading the Arabians with a third-place run at the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship and All-Sectional and All-Regional finishes before topping all area runners at semistate with a 57th-place run in 20:50.6, bettering Daleville’s Faith Norris by 29 seconds.
One of her biggest surprises was recording her personal best time of 20:07.5 at Indiana Wesleyan’s Wildcat Invitational in early September.
“I was really surprised with my Marion run. I was not expecting it,” she said. “I didn’t expect to run that well because at a couple meets before that, I hadn’t run a great time at all.”
Although not always the top PH runner, freshman Ava Jarrell led the way for much of the regular season. But coach Melissa Hagerman considered Ricker to be the most consistent. She has been a runner Hagerman could always count on.
“I’ve got chills,” Ricker said. “I love Coach Hagerman so much. I haven’t had a lot of coaches, but she truly is the best coach I could imagine ever having.”
Ricker’s class entered Pendleton Heights with a flourish, meeting and exceeding its own expectations. The PH class of 2022 included Ricker, Katie Jones — also a two-time winner of this award — Berkeley Lord and Catherine Dudley, a group that qualified for semistate all four years as a team. That accomplishment is one Ricker is most proud of.
“I’ve always known that we had a really strong group,” she said. “I couldn’t be more blessed to have these girls to run with because I’ve grown so close to them.”
Ricker hopes to compete in the spring track season for the Arabians, but her cross country days are over. She has been accepted into the school of architecture at Ball State, and while she may not be competing for the Cardinals, running is something she loves, and it will continue to be a part of her future.
“I can do it for the rest of my life,” Ricker said. “I plan on doing marathons and half-marathons.”
