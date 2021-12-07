Macy Beeson is simply living her best life right now, thanks to a short mental break following her second consecutive IHSAA state golf championship.
Under the protection of her lucky Nike golf cap that is held together with a bobby pin, Beeson is smiling and laughing easily, even as she dissects her own game. She has fun now as she talks about golf and, more importantly, when she plays the game she has loved as long as she has been able to walk.
Once shy about the attention she would inevitably receive as the result of her talent and success, she now relishes the limelight.
“I love it. This is fun,” she said.
A pressure-free approach to her season led to another dramatic finish on top of the state’s high school golf world. After playing her regular season at an aggregate score of 1-under par, Beeson’s third straight trip to the state finals — and second championship — have earned her a third consecutive THB Sports Girls Golf Athlete of the Year award.
“I definitely didn’t feel pressure this year,” Beeson said. “I didn’t put pressure on myself at all. I just wanted to go out there and have fun and do it for myself.”
She was the first player to repeat since Chesterton’s Kelly Grassel in 2012.
After her second IHSAA title, Beeson needed a break, as much for her mind as for her body. Following the mental rigors of her summer and fall seasons, a two-week respite was just what she needed before she begins preparing for 2022, including a tournament at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
It was not a perfect season. While she excelled in 18-hole tournaments, there were times she struggled in some of the nine-hole dual meets. Not an overly superstitious player — aside from the aforementioned Nike hat — Beeson said a midseason change of golf bags was her secret weapon.
“My wedge play could have been a lot better this year, especially toward the end of the season,” she said. “Other than that, I’m pretty proud of myself. … What I’m blaming it on is my bag. I had my Titleist bag at an invite before sectional, and that’s when it went downhill. I changed back before state and won the championship.”
Beeson advanced by placing fourth at the Noblesville sectional and tying for third at the Lapel regional.
At the top of her goal list for 2022 is to become just the third player to win three consecutive girls golf state championships and the first to accomplish the feat this century. The last was Leigh Anne Hardin of Martinsville from 1997-99.
“I definitely want to do it again,” Beeson said. “It’s the goal for next season. It’s always the goal. I feel like I can do it again.”
Before her senior golf season begins, Beeson hopes to make her college choice. The goal is to remove that pressure from her final high school campaign as she decides from among over 30 Division I possibilities.
“The end of next summer is what I’m looking at,” she said. “I can be earlier, but that’s my max. I just want to go into (next) season with no stress, just me out there having fun.”
