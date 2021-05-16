ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will present its 53rd annual Red Haven Memorial Award on Tuesday at a luncheon at The Edge.
The award is named in honor of the late Orville “Red” Haven, a longtime sports editor at The Anderson Herald and a member of the Exchange Club.
Each of Madison County’s eight high schools nominate a student athlete for the award that recognizes the highest levels of athletic excellence, academic achievement and community leadership.
Nominees must have: Won a varsity letter in at least one IHSAA-sponsored sport, have excellent grades, have demonstrated leadership in school and community and have shown good citizenship in their community during their high school career.
Last year's Red Haven Award recipient was Cade Vernetti of Alexandria.
This year’s nominees are:
• Gracyn Hosier, Alexandria: The daughter of Mickey and Amanda Hosier is a four-time letter winner in girls golf, girls basketball and tennis. In golf, she was named twice to All-Central Indiana Conference honorable mention and was the Tigers' MVP and team captain the last two years. In basketball, the team had a 22-3 record her senior year. She was second on team in 3-pointers. In tennis, her team was a three-time Madison County champion, two-time CIC champion and two-time sectional champion.
She has a 4.01 GPA and ranks eighth in her class of 111. She is completing her school's inaugural certified nursing assistant program and plans to attend Anderson University to study nursing.
• Jason R. Bale, Anderson: The son of Bryce and Caroline Bale has earned four varsity letters in swimming and three in tennis. He received the AHS Sixth Varsity Letter Award and was named All-North Central Conference in both tennis and swimming as well as making the All-State Academic Team.
He ranks third in his class and has a GPA of 4.674. He plans to attend Purdue University to study mechanical engineering.
• Larry Rodriguez, Anderson Prep: The son of Pedro and Diana Rodriguez has earned four varsity letters in soccer, four in basketball and three in track and field. Among his athletic honors, Larry was named to All-Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference second team and to the Madison County Elite 11 for soccer. He was selected as one of Madison County's 2020 Athletes of Character and was a member of THB Sports' boys soccer all-area team. Rodriguez also was bamed the Jets' best offensive soccer player and most improved athlete in track and field. He was the leading scorer for the APA soccer team, scoring more than 50 goals.
He holds a GPA of 4.181 and currently ranks fifth of 59 in his graduating class. He plans to attend Ivy Tech Community College to complete general studies and then transfer to a four-year college to possibly study landscape architecture.
• Riley Sullivan, Elwood: The daughter of Mark and Trisha Sullivan has earned three varsity letters in basketball and four in cheerleading. Among her athletic awards, she received the Top GPA Award from Pizza Hut for the player with the highest GPA on her basketball team in the Madison County tournament. She also earned the Panthers' best teammate award, mental attitude awards and was the captain on the basketball team for two years as well as a Madison County Athlete of Character.
She ranks third in her class of 90 and has a GPA of 4.273. She plans to attend Purdue University to pursue a degree in zoology/animal sciences.
• Bradley Lawrence, Frankton: The son of Jason and Leslie Lawrence has earned four varsity letters in cross country, four in track and two in bowling. Special athletic honors include the 400-mile club in 2017 and 2019, 500-mile Club in 2018 and 2020, academic All-CIC 2020, All-THB Sports and All-CIC in cross country and the Elite 11 selection for cross country. He was part of the 3,200-meter relay school record along with posting the ninth-fastest cross country 5,000-meter run and ninth-fastest 800-meter dash in school history. Individual and team championships included cross country regionals and semistates in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and competing in the distance medley relay at the Hoosier State Relays.
He has a 4.14 GPA and ranks fourth out of 120 in his class. He plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Purdue University.
• Madilyn Carpenter, Lapel: The daughter of Misty and Matt Carpenter earned four letters in softball, three in gymnastics and four in volleyball. Among her athletic honors are making first-team All-State in gymnastics, Academic All-State for volleyball and gymnastics, all-county honorable mention in volleyball, All-THB Sports in volleyball, Lapel Softball Bulldog Pride Award in 2018 and Lapel Volleyball Mental Attitude Award in 2019 and 2020. She holds gymnastics records in vault, bars, beam, floor, all-around and team score. Among her other awards, she was a member of the Class 2A softball sectional championship team in 2019, the 2021 gymnastics sectional all-around champion individual along with bars and floor champion and a third-place vault state finalist.
She ranks eighth out of 88 graduating seniors and has a 4.014 GPA, graduating summa cum laude. She plans to attend Indiana University to study biology on a pre-physician's assistant/medical school track.
• Irelynd Evans, Liberty Christian: The daughter of Michael and Ginger Evans has lettered in four varsity sports. She earned four letters in basketball, four in cheerleading, two in soccer and one in volleyball. She was named to the All-THB Sports girls soccer team and All-PAAC honorable mention in basketball and was a member of the 2019 and 2020 sectional championship teams in soccer. She received the Madison County Pizza Hut GPA Award for basketball.
She ranks second out of 28 in her class and has a 4.16 GPA. She plans to study finance at Butler University, where she was awarded an academic scholarship.
• Macy Browning, Pendleton Heights: The daughter of Lindy Browning and Kyle and Tammy Browning has earned four letters in girls soccer. Among her special athletic honors are being named PH soccer best newcomer in 2017, defensive MVP in 2019, All-Hoosier Heritage Conference Academic (2018, 2019 and 2020), Academic All-State (2019 and 2020), PH soccer MVP in 2020, second team all-district in 2020, Elite 11 in 2020, THB Sports Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year in 2020 and team captain in 2019 and 2020. She plays year-round travel soccer at the Indy Premier Soccer Club, which earned several honors in 2017 and 2018. She holds the PHHS all-time single-season scoring record for 21 goals.
She ranks 12th in her class of 376 and has a 4.513 GPA. She received a soccer scholarship at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she plans to pursue a degree in nursing with a Spanish minor in hopes to become a nurse anesthetist.
