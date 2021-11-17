Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis has been renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the arena remains the destination for the many talented wrestlers in the area -- including two who hope for a return trip.
Frankton's Seth Lawson and three-time qualifier Jared Brown of Pendleton Heights have graduated, but Daleville's Julius Gerencser and Alexandria's Max Naselroad are back and hoping to improve on their state finals finishes.
Alexandria, Daleville, Frankton, Lapel and Pendleton Heights return large rosters, including a number of semistate qualifiers, and experience abounds across the area -- making for a potentially exciting wrestling season.
Here is a glance at area teams ahead of wrestling's opening weekend:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Mark Naselroad (1st season); 2020-21: Max Naselroad advanced to state finals; Key losses: Caleb Bott; Expected to return: Max Naselroad, Isaiah Fye, Blake Sayre, Logan Flowers, Jesse Leonard, Jason Keeley, Brancen Combs, Kolton Dailey
Season outlook: “A lot of it is just confidence, who wants it more and who is in better shape, conditioning wise?” Max Naselroad said. “This year, we’re focused more on conditioning.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Sean Clark (5th season); Key losses: Romello Williams; Key returning athletes: Andrew Dietz, Jawaun Echols, Lorenzo Moreno; Newcomers to watch: Riley Inglis, Jensen Shryock; Potential breakout: Echols, Dietz
Season outlook: “We are excited for this year. We have a good mix of returners and experienced youth,” Clark said. “We expect to have a good year.”
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Dalton Baysinger (4th year); 2020-21: 18-4, five semistate qualifiers, third state placer in school history (Gerencser, eighth); Key losses: TJ Fritz, Maddi Dilts; Key returning athletes: Gerencser, Brandon Kinnick, Jackson Ingenito, Dawson Brooks, Reazon Davenport; Newcomers to watch: Franklin Gormely, Dontez Campbell; Potential breakout: Ashton McGrew, Daniel Farlee
Season outlook: “Daleville qualified for the team state for the first time in school history and returned all wrestlers but two,” Baysinger said in an email. “Every semistate qualifier returns to the team and the third state placer in school history in Julius. Our goal for this season is for every athlete to get better each match, to have fun wrestling and be the best version of themselves.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Jade Cornwell (2nd season); Key losses: Chase Lovell, Jayden Reese (injury); Expected to return: Coby Horton, Will Seibel, Damon Cornwell
Season outlook: “We have about 10 to 12 kids so far,” Horton said. “We want to go out and compete and have fun.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Courtney Duncan (10th season); 2020-21: 22-7, Seth Lawson qualified for the IHSAA State tournament. Crew Farrell and Hunter Branham qualified for semistate; Key losses: Lawson, Tommy VanHoover, Kelby LaPierre, Huston Ellingwood, Kolton Frazier; Key returning athletes: Farrell, Branham, Corbin Alexander; Newcomers to watch: 14 newcomers, all football players; Potential breakout: Carson Ward
Season outlook: “My coaching staff and I are anticipating the biggest roster since coaching at Frankton,” Duncan said in an email. “Several new faces to add to our team, all football players who want to utilize their training to connect football and wrestling together. A larger roster will make for a competitive practice room. Multiple athletes competing for a varsity spot should make for an exciting year.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: John Morris (1st season); 2020-21: 12-10, school record six regional qualifiers; Key losses: Erik Davis, Ethan McCrory, Jarod Roundtree; Key returning athletes: Grant Morris, Kyle Shelton, Alan Buzan, Bruin White, Braken Little; Newcomers to watch: Charlie Pitcock; Potential breakout: All the boys mentioned above
Season outlook: “I have very high expectations for the whole team, not just the boys mentioned above,” Coach Morris said. “I expect all the above boys to place higher than they have in sectional and also regional. We are hoping for a couple semistate qualifiers this year.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Jamie Landis (3rd season); 2020-2021: 12-14; Key losses: Zeb Taylor, Jaren Glass, Jeron Mason; Key returning athletes: Gabe Wedmore, Davin Barton, Hudsyn Cunningham, Claydon Campbell, Lucas Knopp, Nathan Knopp; Newcomers to watch: Aiden Hendey, Cole Stitt, Boston Caudell; Potential breakout: Cole Stitt, Aiden Hendey
Season outlook: “This season our expectations are to (be) very competitive in every meet and to win several of the tournaments we will be competing in this year,” Landis said in an email. “As well as getting wrestlers out of sectional since we missed out on several opportunities to do so last season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Dave Cloud (37th year); 2020-2021: 12-3, Madison County champion, New Castle Super Six champion, Arabian Triple Dual champion, Jared Brown qualified for third state finals; Key losses: Brown, Sam Cruser, Gator Bynum, TJ Swinford; Key returning athletes: Elijah Creel, Blake Nicholson, Jackson Todd, Jaylon Covington, Ethan Childers, Colin Gillespie, Eli Libler, Boyne Chen, Sam Mossoney; Newcomers to watch: Elijah Wolf, Derek Lowder, Alex Heineman; Potential breakout: Ryan Butler, Evan Tolliver, Chris Crank, Kasey Cruse
Season outlook: “After a down year in numbers, we look forward to a more crowded wrestling room this season with a large freshman class,” Cloud said in an email. “Six ladies are building the foundation for women's wrestling at PH and will compete at multiple women's tournaments this season. We are excited to defend our Madison County title and extend the record for consecutive titles. We look forward to the chance to challenge Noblesville and Hamilton Heights for the IHSAA sectional title we lost last year after a run of four in a row. We are working hard to have multiple wrestlers competing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this February in the 84th IHSAA State Championships.”
SHENANDOAH
Head coach: Jason Barbosa (5th season); Key losses: Justin Hummel, Cole Hughes, Zack Gedek; Expected to return: Connor White, Sam Hinshaw, Wesley Brown
Season outlook: “We’re all happy for the season,” White said. “We have a pretty good junior class, two to three of them, and four seniors. It should be a pretty good year.”
