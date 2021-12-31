For many reasons, 2021 was a memorable year on the area high school sports scene. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect every aspect of life — including athletics — area sports thrived with numerous individual and team accomplishments. There were triumphs and tragedies that helped shape the sports scene in the area in 2021, and here is a look at the top 10 sports stories from the past year.
1. Finishing on top
Only the pandemic could slow Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill. After the 2019 state shot put champion’s repeat hopes were put on hold by the 2020 cancellation, Hill returned in June and won her second state title with a throw of over 45 feet. She sweetened her trip to the state finals with a fourth-place finish in the discus and her second podium placing of the day.
2. Links repeat
Lapel’s Macy Beeson became just the seventh repeat girls golf state champion in IHSAA history in October when her even-par 144 edged Chloe Johnson of Evansville North by one stroke. In both instances, Beeson held the lead in the clubhouse for over two hours and had to wait for her nearest competitors to finish. She will attempt to become just the third three-time winner in 2022.
3. Loss of legends
The area mourned the passing of two area coaching icons during the summer when former Pendleton Heights football coach and athletic director John Broughton died in May and long-time Alexandria volleyball coach Deanna Miller died suddenly in late June. An Indiana Football Hall of Famer, Broughton won 226 games for the Arabians while Miller had been an assistant coach for 20 years and was slated to take over as head coach later in the year.
Broughton was 74 and Miller was 54.
4. Unprecedented
Led by Tyra Ford, the Anderson Indians defeated Pendleton Heights for their fourth straight Madison County girls basketball championship in January, becoming the first team to ever do so. Ford, who finished her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, posted 28 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals in the title game win over the Arabians. She is now redshirting her freshman year at IUPUI.
5. One of a kind
Daleville made area and Delaware County history in May when it announced the hiring of Ashley Fouch to be the new boys basketball coach. Fouch coached the Broncos girls for three seasons — including the 2019 sectional title — and became the first woman to coach boys basketball in county or area history. The Muncie Central and Taylor University graduate and the Broncos are enjoying a 5-2 start to the season.
6. Bankers Life Foursome
Although Shenandoah’s two-time state champion Silas Allred had moved on to Nebraska, the area was well represented in February’s state wrestling finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Alexandria’s 145-pound junior Max Naselroad and 138-pounders Jared Brown of Pendleton Heights and Seth Lawson from Frankton made it to Friday’s first round, but Daleville junior Julius Gerencser advanced to Saturday — by beating Lawson — and placed eighth for the Broncos and was later named the area wrestler of the year.
7. Dream season
The Madison-Grant baseball team authored the greatest surprise of the year by winning its first Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament and first sectional title since 2012. Led by senior pitcher Nick Evans and breakout freshman Teagan Yeagy, the Argylls won 21 games in 2021 after winning just 25 games total — against 93 losses — the previous five years combined.
8. Soaring to semistate
Frankton survived Central Indiana Conference rivals Elwood and Madison-Grant and advanced to the softball semistate behind area pitcher of the year Adyson Coppess and the clutch hitting of sophomore Makena Alexander. Coppess outdueled Elwood’s Olivia Shannon in the sectional final and outlasted the Argylls in regional, with Alexander providing key postseason home runs for the 19-win Eagles.
9. One strong Arabian
Although a rash of fouls in his signature discus event short-circuited hopes of a double-podium finish, Andrew Harvey of Pendleton Heights still managed a sixth-place finish in the shot put at the IHSAA boys state track finals in June. Harvey set school records for both events early in the year and was named the THB Sports Boys Athlete of the Year.
10. Net success
Area volleyball teams put on a show in 2021, and it started with Pendleton Heights winning its fourth straight Madison County title. Led by two-time THB Sports player of the year Avery Ross, the Arabians won 30 matches and dropped just one set during their four-year county tournament reign.
The postseason belonged to the small schools as Alexandria, Daleville and Madison-Grant won sectional titles with the Argylls and Broncos each advancing to the regional finals.
HONORABLE MENTION
• 1,000-point scorers (Grant Brown, Kaden Howell, Christian Nunn, Heather Pautler, Jack Scott).
• PH wins sixth boys basketball Madison County title.
• Shenandoah boys win fifth straight basketball sectional, Frankton and Shenandoah repeat as girls basketball sectional champs.
• PH and Anderson send swimmers to state finals
• PH wins fourth straight Madison County softball title.
• M-G softball wins sectional and Grant 4 titles.
• Corbyn Carroll wins second boys Madison County golf title in a row and leads Lapel to team championship; Corbin Renihan and Jordan Zody advance to boys golf regional.
• Alexandria girls win third straight Madison County and seconnd straight sectional tennis championship.
• Anderson’s Jamison Geoffreys wins girls tennis individual sectional title.
• Lapel and Daleville advance to girls golf regional.
• Liberty Christian soccer wins third straight sectional title.
• Lapel boys tennis wins eighth straight Madison County and ninth straight sectional championship.
• Avry Carpenter and Ava Jarrell lead PH sweep at Madison County cross country championship.
• Lapel's Madi Carpenter advances to state gymnastics finals
• PH wins eighth straight Madison County wrestling title.
