Joe Pleasant used to be the kid picked last on the playground.
By his own admission, the Abiliene Christian junior struggled to make a layup and his game was best described as brutal.
It couldn’t have been easy for the son of Anthony Pleasant, a 14-year NFL veteran with two Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots. Fair or not, there’s a certain amount of expectation attached to that kind of family history.
But football never caught on with the younger Pleasant. He gave the sport a try, but his heart to belonged to basketball.
Around his seventh-grade year, Pleasant finally made a real commitment to the game. It paid off with two Class 6A state championships for Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, and first-team all-state honors.
As Saturday night turned into Sunday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward lived out every basketball-loving child’s dream.
With 1.2 seconds left on the clock, Pleasant stepped the free throw and hit a pair of shots to lift the 14th-seeded Wildcats to a stunning 53-52 victory over No. 3 Texas.
Despite the fact he’s a 58% free-throw shooter, anybody who has paid attention to Pleasant’s story couldn’t see the game ending any other way.
“Good things happen to good people,” Abiliene Christian coach Joe Golding said. “It was part of the story. The story was written. Joe was gonna hit those free throws, no doubt.”
Golding was so certain of that fact in the team huddle before the foul shots, he drew up his defense for the inbounds play after the Wildcats (24-4) took the lead. Pleasant intercepted that pass for good measure and sprinted back toward the free-throw line to celebrate with his teammates.
But before all that, he stood at that same charity stripe and stared at the rim as though it was the only thing in the spacious NFL facility in downtown Indianapolis reconfigured to host basketball over the next three weeks.
Pleasant said he was working to control his breathing and calm himself down. And he was visualizing the ball going through the net.
“You work on free throws all the time,” he said. “It’s no different me shooting those or me shooting in the gym by myself.”
A good portion of the 5,292 students on campus back in west Texas might strongly disagree.
The school is so small on the national landscape, the basketball program’s official Twitter account still wasn’t verified Saturday night. That might well change by Sunday afternoon. As will just about everything else for March’s latest underdog darling.
Abilene Christian made one prior appearance in the NCAA Tournament, losing 79-44 against second-seeded Kentucky two years ago in Jacksonville, Florida. Golding said that team wildly celebrated when its name was revealed in the bracket on Selection Sunday – even though it was an automatic qualifier as the Southland Conference champion – and stood in awe of amenities like the chartered plane ride and police escort to the arena.
Golding told local media all year his team was going back to the Big Dance and this time would be different. This time his Wildcats would win.
So perhaps Saturday’s result was already written. But it didn’t feel that way down the stretch.
Certainly not when the mighty Longhorns (19-8) took advantage of a late turnover for a 52-51 lead. Andrew Jones – who led Texas with 13 points and five assists and was 3-of-5 beyond the 3-point arc – somehow shook free in transition and drained a trifecta almost directly in front of coach Shaka Smart on the sideline with 13.2 seconds to play.
Abilene Christian regrouped, and Damien Daniels drove into the lane for what he hoped would be the game-winning basket. But Texas’ Kai Jones made an outstanding block without making contact with Daniels, and the clock continued to tick. Pleasant got his hands on the ball but couldn’t pull it down in the scrum.
Then the whistle blew. A foul was called on the Longhorns’ Matt Coleman III, and Smart dropped to his knees as the officials began another interminable review.
Pleasant took heart in his coach’s confidence and focused on his breathing. Then he capped an 11-point, eight-rebound night by delivering the biggest win in school history.
“It’s belief,” Pleasant said. “You’ve gotta believe you can beat any team you’re playing.”
Pleasant knows all too well what’s it like when nobody believes you can do it.
In many ways, his remarkable rise mirrors that of his school.
Abiliene Christian only returned to Division I eight years ago after a 40-year stint in Division II. It’s not supposed to beat its state’s flagship program on one of the game’s biggest stages.
Up next is one of college basketball’s most famous institutions – 11th-seeded UCLA in a second-round matchup Monday guaranteed to send an underdog on to the Sweet 16.
The story is so improbable, in fact, even the sideline prophet who authored it seemed to allow himself a brief moment of disbelief.
“We just beat the University of Texas,” said Golding, a 45-year-old former player for the Wildcats who has been the head coach since 2011. “Little old Abiliene Christian out in west Texas built a program that went toe-to-toe with the University of Texas, and it’s an incredible story. It’s what March is about.”
