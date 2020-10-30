Florida St Indiana Basketball

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (4) dunks against Florida State’s Trent Forrest (3) during the second half on Dec. 3, 2019, in Bloomington.

 Darron Cummings | Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana will get a rematch with Florida State when it travels to Tallahassee, Florida, to face the Seminoles on Dec. 9 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The Hoosiers beat FSU 80-64 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge last year at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall behind a career-high 30 points from senior guard Devonte Green. Though Green isn’t back this year, IU returns four starters from last season’s team, led by preseason All-American sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

FSU returns three starters — guard M.J. Walker, forward RaiQuan Gray and forward Malik Osborne — from a team that won the ACC championship and posted a school-record 26 regular season wins. The Seminoles also have added freshman 6-foot-7 wing player Scottie Barnes, a five-star recruit from West Palm Beach, Florida, considered one of the top talents of the 2020 class.

So far, Indiana has five of its non-conference games set. The Hoosiers will face Providence in Ashville, North Carolina, to open the Maui Invitaitonal on Nov. 30, either Davidson or Texas on Dec. 1 in the second Maui game and another opponent to be determined in the third Maui game on Dec. 2. In addition, IU will face Florida State on Dec. 9 and Butler in the Crossroads Classic, which is tentatively still scheduled for Dec. 19.

Purdue is scheduled to play at Miami in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8. Here’s a look at the remaining ACC-Big Ten Challenge games, which will be televised on ESPN networks:

Dec. 8

Illinois at Duke

North Carolina at Iowa

Ohio State at Notre Dame

Penn State at Virginia Tech

Syracuse at Rutgers

Dec. 9

Georgia Tech at Nebraska

Louisville at Wisconsin

Maryland at Clemson

Michigan State at Virginia

North Carolina State at Michigan

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

