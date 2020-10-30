BLOOMINGTON — Indiana will get a rematch with Florida State when it travels to Tallahassee, Florida, to face the Seminoles on Dec. 9 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
The Hoosiers beat FSU 80-64 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge last year at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall behind a career-high 30 points from senior guard Devonte Green. Though Green isn’t back this year, IU returns four starters from last season’s team, led by preseason All-American sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
FSU returns three starters — guard M.J. Walker, forward RaiQuan Gray and forward Malik Osborne — from a team that won the ACC championship and posted a school-record 26 regular season wins. The Seminoles also have added freshman 6-foot-7 wing player Scottie Barnes, a five-star recruit from West Palm Beach, Florida, considered one of the top talents of the 2020 class.
So far, Indiana has five of its non-conference games set. The Hoosiers will face Providence in Ashville, North Carolina, to open the Maui Invitaitonal on Nov. 30, either Davidson or Texas on Dec. 1 in the second Maui game and another opponent to be determined in the third Maui game on Dec. 2. In addition, IU will face Florida State on Dec. 9 and Butler in the Crossroads Classic, which is tentatively still scheduled for Dec. 19.
Purdue is scheduled to play at Miami in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8. Here’s a look at the remaining ACC-Big Ten Challenge games, which will be televised on ESPN networks:
Dec. 8
Illinois at Duke
North Carolina at Iowa
Ohio State at Notre Dame
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Syracuse at Rutgers
Dec. 9
Georgia Tech at Nebraska
Louisville at Wisconsin
Maryland at Clemson
Michigan State at Virginia
North Carolina State at Michigan
Pittsburgh at Northwestern
