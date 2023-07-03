ANDERSON--Former China Basketball Association League MVP Darius Adams scored 21 points in the Legends League Tournament finals Sunday as Paid Buckets defeated No. 1 seeded West Coast Breeze 61-52 to win the $7,000 grand prize at Liberty Christian.
Like a track star bursting off the line from the starting pistol, Adams attacked the basket from the opening tip and connected on a pair of early runners in the paint. After Breeze point guard Taishaun Johnson tied the game at 5-5, Adams dribbled down court, stopped on a dime and drilled a stepback 3-pointer from the right wing. On the next offensive possession, Adams isolated Jordan Giusti for the second time and brought him out to the perimeter, only to blow past him to draw the foul for the and-1 layup as he scored the first 11 points for Paid Buckets.
“My goal was just to play good,” Adams said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons. All of the players we got, any given night anybody can score 30 so it’s just a matter of feeling the game and seeing what they give us. We figured it out man.”
Adams, a Decatur, IL native, played collegiately at the University of Indianapolis and currently plays professional basketball in China for the Fujian Sturgeons. Before winning league MVP in 2019, Adams won Finals MVP for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the CBA Finals in 2017 and led the league in scoring the following season with 40.1 points per game in 2017-2018. Adams recorded 22 points with nine rebounds in a 75-62 victory over the Fort-Wayne based Vision squad in the semifinals to lead Paid Buckets to the championship game.
“That is the reason why he was MVP in China,” Paid Buckets coach Andre Owens said. “He is a very explosive athlete and one of the best scorers I know.”
After West Coast Breeze tied the game at 11-11 midway through the first half, former NBA player Marquis Teague hit a stepback 3-pointer to retake the lead. Teague later pushed the lead to double-digits out of a timeout with another deep spot-up 3, this time from the top of the key.
“It is just our competitive spirit,” Teague said. “We are all friends and just came out here to have fun and enjoy it. We have good chemistry and have been playing together for years so it just carried over.”
The Paid Buckets backcourt duo continued to thrive with Teague’s sniper and Adams’ finesse with his eurostep in transition. In the final minute of the first half, Paid Buckets ran the three-man weave to perfection as Adams scooped a loose ball, led Teague downcourt with a pass, who then fed a dime underneath the basket to Greg Foster for the open layup.
West Coast Breeze instantly retaliated as Johnson drew contact and banked-in a deep 3-pointer from the logo to beat the first-half buzzer and cut the deficit to 30-22.
“It is always fun when I get to play with my guys back home,” Teague said. “We all play professionally, but it is always fun to come home and play together.”
The No. 1 seed mounted a furious comeback after their coach received a tech for arguing calls just four minutes into the second half. In the three minute span following a timeout, West Coast Breeze went on a 12-2 scoring run ignited by consecutive 3s made by Giusti on each wing to bring the contest to 42-41.
Owens called a timeout with 4:40 left in regulation and told the players to stick together and to not let up on defense. He referenced Kobe Bryant’s defensive leadership role and mindset on Team USA’s Redeem Team during the 2008 Beijing Olympics for motivation during the huddle.
“It was intense because we let them get some easy back cuts, wide open 3s and second chance points,” Adams said. “We just had to lock in and really focus on our defense and control what we do on offense.”
With a 48-45 lead, Foster found an open Teague beneath the basket, cutting across the baseline from the right corner. Once Teague caught the pass, he kept the ball moving in rotation and dished an assist to Derek Hawthorne on the left wing for an open 3-pointer to increase the lead.
“That's just winning time, make a play whether you score or find a teammate,” Teague said. “I know I got a bunch of guys on the floor that can score with me, so I had no problem feeding him the ball.”
“He has great vision and has played in the NBA (Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies) so he understands basketball,” Owens said. “He knows how to move the ball and got the job done for us.
Two-time National Basketball League of Canada All-Star Antonio Ballard grabbed 18 boards for Paid Buckets across two games Sunday and made the defensive play of the championship game on West Coast Breeze next possession by snatching away a shot attempt inside the key. Ballard secured an offensive board on the next play and sank in the putback on a circus hook shot falling away from the hoop to extend the lead to 53-45.
Hawthorne put the game away with a pair of tomahawk slams inside the final two minutes to add to his highlight reel and secure the title. Despite losing 74-71 in a close game against the PJ Monstars to open the tournament Friday, Paid Buckets won wire-to-wire in both the semifinals and championship game to earn the $7K cash prize. Paid Buckets diligently work out together at the D1 Factory training facility in Speedway and acknowledged returning to Anderson in 2024 to defend their title.
“I love it. We are going to run it back next year and we are going to be here to stay,” Owens said.