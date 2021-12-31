PHOENIX — There had always been whispers of then-defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman being the next head coach at Notre Dame from the moment he accepted the position with the Fighting Irish last offseason.
At 35 years old, many thought that would be something possible years in the future. But with Brian Kelly bolting out of South Bend earlier this month, athletic director Jack Swarbrick felt comfortable appointing Freeman as the head man of the football program after less than a season at Notre Dame.
While Freeman is well-liked by most and is known as a great person, family man and a good football coach, his turnaround of the defense over the second half of the season likely gave all those involved in the hiring process some added confidence.
The defense dominated teams over its last five games, playing with ferocity and effort not seen on a consistent basis in September.
“Early on, there was a learning curve for the scheme that Coach Freeman had brought,” Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston said. “I think that we were a little bit more -- what you would call? -- on body playing man coverage, and I think we got better at that as the season went on.
“We played better technique across the board from the front to the back end. We settled in. We understood what the calls were and how to execute those calls. I think it's been a blend of a lot of things -- technique, No. 1, then being more aggressive and getting used to that with being on body in coverage."
There were other areas Elston noted that got better as the season went along as well.
"Then we also improved on third down," Elston said. "We were a little more creative on third down as the season went on and especially starting at Games 3, 4 and on. I think you have seen that. From technique to understanding the scheme better, I think we got better as tacklers as the season went on. Obviously, getting off the field on third down was the huge improvement.”
The main issue many of Notre Dame’s defensive players mentioned after the first few games of the season was simply the adaptation to the new system. Players weren’t playing free enough, and that led to lapses in coverage across the board.
According to Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, once players began to trust the system, aggressive defense became the norm.
“The way our defense is structured is just effort -- effort and attitude,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “The way we play is everybody has to get to the ball. And the way you are going to see us play is wherever the ball is you are going to see 11 guys swarming. You will see 11 blue jerseys swarming and 11 gold helmets swarming. That's the attitude and mindset that we have. The ball is not down until the carrier is down.
"Coach Freeman has always emphasized ‘through it, not to it.’ That's pretty much been our mindset this whole year, which is just flying around and getting to the ball.”
THE SECONDARY WITHOUT HAMILTON
Notre Dame’s best player hurt his knee against USC in October and never was able to suit up again for the Irish. That player – safety Kyle Hamilton – has since announced he’ll enter the NFL Draft and opted out of the Fiesta Bowl.
While Notre Dame wasn’t going to be able to fully replace a prolific talent like Hamilton, it has done a terrific job of adapting to a new game plan without him.
“Yeah, it's impressive because they didn't flinch,” Elston said. “We put young guys in positions to have to go out there and execute and make plays, and they did that. You've seen Ramon Henderson do that. You have seen young guys step up and fill a role that, going into the season, we didn't think they'd have to fill. They haven't flinched. I think it's great that young guys have had opportunities, and they've taken advantage of it.”
Players like Henderson and Xavier Watts had to move from completely different positions on the field to contribute at a spot the Irish sorely needed depth. With the emergence of veteran D.J. Brown, and the consistent play of Houston Griffith, Notre Dame’s defense has remained steady at every level.
“I feel like as the safety group, even just starting in the spring, we knew how talented we were,” Griffith said. “It was always next-man mentality. So the guys just knew they had to come in, ask questions and just go out there and get comfortable playing the game. You've seen in the last few games with Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts coming in ... They weren't hesitant. They went out there and just played fast. Those are guys that we had to depend on and are continuing to depend on. Those are guys who have helped our defense and have helped us become a stronger unit in the safety room.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.