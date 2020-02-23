LOGANSPORT — Ever since they were little girls, Addie and Ava Gardner have probably played basketball in their driveway and at local playgrounds the same way most Hoosier kids did. They surely took turns making the game-winning shot while the other counted down the final seconds or perhaps being the leading scorer as her team took home the state championship.
Thanks in large part to their efforts Saturday night in the IHSAA Class 2A North Semistate at the Berry Bowl, they and their teammates will have the chance to live out those childhood dreams as Frankton will take on Linton-Stockton next week with the state title on the line.
“I can’t believe it,” Addie said excitedly while donning her new semistate championship t-shirt. “I’m so proud of my team.”
Both sisters have taken a turn as Frankton’s top point producer. Addie, a senior and starter for most of her four years, was the team’s top scorer last year and much of this season. Her junior sister, however, has taken on a sizeable chunk of the team’s scoring load, especially during the postseason.
It was Ava’s career-high 29 points that led all players Saturday night and her two free throws with 29.7 seconds left in overtime proved to be the decisive points in Frankton’s 62-61 win over South Central.
But while both teams struggled early with their offense, it was Addie that proved to be the calming influence.
Relegated to a “sixth-man” role the second half of this season, the 5-foot-11 guard can provide a spark off the bench. And with the Eagles trailing 8-3 early, Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker wasted little time utilizing her to his advantage.
“We probably have a luxury that nobody in the state has,” Hamaker said. “Nobody has somebody scoring nine points a game coming off the bench.”
Addie drilled a pair at the free throw line to cut the lead to 8-5 before knocking down a 3-point basket moments later to give Frankton its first lead at 12-11. She then tied the game at 14-14 with a wing jumper to end the first quarter with seven points. Those were her only points of the game, but the instant offense she provided seemed to calm the Eagles down and get them back into their offensive rhythm.
“That helped us a lot,” Ava said. “I know when she comes in that she can knock it down. … That really helped our team get our confidence going.”
It was not easy for Addie, who will play basketball at Hanover College next year, to accept her new role, but it was one she was happy to play Saturday night.
“Honestly, coming off the bench, I’m not as nervous,” Addie said. “Coming in makes me more ready. When I come in, I calm people down. I try to be the best teammate I can be.”
Ava took it from there.
After averaging less than seven points during the regular season, she is scoring over 15 per game in the postseason, including games of 24 in an upset of Monroe Central, 13 in the regional championship win over Lafayette Central Catholic and her big semistate outburst.
“I am so proud of everyone on my team and every night, you never know whose night it’s going to be,” Addie said. “Ava has really stepped up into her role. I truly believe that, and I’m really proud of her. It’s just amazing.”
Now the sisters will play their final game together, and it will be for a state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a long way from the Gardners’ driveway.
“Tomorrow morning, I don’t know if I’m going to believe it,” Addie said.
“I still can’t believe it,” Ava said.
