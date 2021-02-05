BLOOMINGTON -- The Big Ten announced adjustments to its 2021 football schedule Friday, and as a result, it makes Indiana’s 2021 football schedule more front-loaded.
The Hoosiers will still open the season Sept. 4 at Iowa, followed by non-conference games against Idaho (Sept. 11), Cincinnati (Sept. 18) and at Western Kentucky (Sept. 25).
Indiana then will play at Penn State on Oct. 2, get a bye week on Oct. 9, and host back-to-back games Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 against Michigan State and defending Big Ten champion Ohio State.
After games at Maryland on Oct. 30 and at Michigan on Nov. 6, IU will return home to face Rutgers on Nov. 13 and Minnesota on Nov. 20, before capping its season at Purdue on Nov. 27 in the annual Old Oaken Bucket game.
Games that were moved from the original schedule include Rutgers (Oct. 16 to Nov. 13), at Maryland (Oct. 2 to Oct. 30), at Michigan (Oct. 9 to Nov. 6), at Penn State (Oct. 30 to Oct. 2), Michigan State (Nov. 13 to Oct. 16) and Ohio State (Nov. 6 to Oct. 23).
Indiana returns several key players, including second-team All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Big Ten receiver of the year Ty Fryfogle, FWAA All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen and All-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden, from a team that finished 6-2 last season and was ranked No. 12 in the final AP college football poll. IU’s six Big Ten wins last season were its most in conference play since 1987.
EXTRA POINTS
Former IU safety Jamar Johnson earned an invite to the NFL combine Thursday night.
Johnson, who earned first-team Big Ten honors in 2020, declared for the NFL draft last month after completing his junior season. At 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, Johnson was a high-end cover safety at IU who posted seven career interceptions for the Hoosiers, including one he returned 63 yards for a TD in the 2020 Gator Bowl against Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.