Coming out of Sacred Heart High School in Louisville, Kentucky, high-scoring guard Grace Berger had her pick of colleges across the country.
But Berger was sold on the vision Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren had for her as a program changer.
Fast forward three years, and Berger has been one of the catalysts in IU’s run to its first Sweet 16 appearance. The fourth-seed Hoosiers (20-5) will take on top-seed North Carolina State (22-2) in the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN2) looking to continue their historic run.
“Coach Moren and her vision that she had when she recruited me -- you know we had every other one of my teammates bought into that same vision,” Berger said. “Just hard work and believing in ourselves, believing we can do things that never have been done here before. So this isn’t really a surprise to us. It’s something we’ve expected all along, and we’ve just believed in the vision the coaches have made for us.”
Berger led IU in scoring in both NCAA Tournament games last week, averaging 18.5 points and 7 rebounds in wins over VCU and Belmont. She played an exceptionally clean game in IU’s 70-48 win over Belmont on Wednesday, with no turnovers and no fouls, while drawing a team-high five fouls.
“I’m an upperclassman now and someone that I hope my team can depend on night in, night out to just be solid in handling the ball, not turning the ball over,” Berger said. “We knew we had more experience than Belmont coming in so just trying to be a leader for my team and just be under control when they were pressing us and not lose my cool and be a stable presence for my team.”
The poised performance was no surprise to Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir, who invited her team over to her house to watch Berger and the Hoosiers knock off Belmont.
“She’s always worked on her game, constantly,” Moir said. “If we practiced after school 3 to 5 then she went home and put in two hours in her basement, driveway, two to three, I don’t know how many more hours playing basketball. She could not get enough basketball. It still is, and I think that’s the beauty where you could see her at another total level because she could always go to college and get access to that gym all the time and work on her game, and if there’s a flaw, she’s going to work on it and make it a strength.”
Moir said the mid-range jumper was always a staple of Berger’s game, which helped her score 1,886 points in her high school career.
“She’s just always had that build, that really strong athletic build and worked hard with all that,” Moir said. “She could always get into the lane and get her shot off of anybody, her moves behind the back, all the stuff, her ballhandling put her at another level.”
The 6-foot Berger has steadily improved in each of her three college seasons, from 5.5 points per game off the bench as a freshman to 13.1 points per game as a sophomore to 15.5 points per game this season. Her assist-to-turnover ratio, at 115-52, is better than 2-to-1.
“When you watch Grace, there is a few things you figure out quickly,” Moren said. “One, she’s an exceptional ballhandler. Two, she’s exceptional at her midrange game, and the thing that I love the most about Grace Berger is just how competitive she is. She’s a little bit hard on herself from time to time. I think she’s grown since she’s been at Indiana in being able to temper some of that emotion and give herself a break from time to time and move on to the next play.”
IU senior point guard Ali Patberg has witnessed Berger’s competitiveness first-hand.
“She has pushed me ever since she’s gotten to IU to work harder, to be better in everything just because of how competitive she is and how driven she is,” Patberg said. “She’s awesome. She’s quiet, but when it’s time to play, she has a different side to her.”
Moren still remembers the day she received the phone call from Berger, telling her she was committing to IU.
“At that point, we knew we were going to have someone entering our program that was going to take us to new heights,” Moren said. “And here she is in this moment along with her teammates, taking us to this moment.”
