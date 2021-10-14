INDIANAPOLIS – When the NFL Network cameras filed into the media room Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Center, it only underscored the significance of the moment.
No matter how the next chapter plays out, T.Y. Hilton is about to become a star on the first in-season edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” That much is crystal clear after the veteran wide receiver’s honest and emotionally raw meeting with the media.
Little else about the situation is as predictable for the Indianapolis Colts.
Hilton was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and could make his 2021 debut as soon as Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans. But first the 31-year-old detailed just how close he came to retiring after undergoing neck surgery last month and the tight-knit former teammate in which he confided.
“I talked to Andrew (Luck),” Hilton said. “That’s one probably wrong thing to do.”
The mention of the 2012 No. 1 overall pick caused laughter to fill the room and brought levity to a very serious conversation. Luck’s early retirement infamously was reported during the third quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2019, with the quarterback standing on the sideline in full view of the home crowd.
Luck was booed leaving the field that night by fans still struggling to come to grips with the situation, and there have been precious few answers since. But he remains close with several of his former teammates and also counseled left tackle Anthony Castonzo before his decision to step away from the game in January.
Hilton had a handful of conversations with Luck over a two-to-three-day period after returning from the hospital, and they mostly centered on a quest for certainty.
“He just wanted me to be good with (the decision),” Hilton said. “‘Get back healthy. Don’t rush it. Take your time. And before you get back, make sure you talk to me.’ But, other than that, he was a big supporter of mine. My friends just continued to check on me, so I was good, man.”
Good, of course, is a relative term.
Hilton was dealing with a neck injury triggered by a mid-air collision during the final training camp practice in Westfield at the end of August. The condition worsened on the plane ride that weekend for an exhibition game in Detroit, and doctors discovered the C-6 disc in the receiver’s neck was blocking his nerve.
Hilton had no feeling on the left side of his body and had extensive trouble sleeping at night. He wept when he woke on the morning of the Colts’ season opener Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.
His mind was willing, but his body was incapacitated. It left the veteran in a dark place for a time.
“The first two days out of surgery, man, I didn’t know if I would be back, man,” Hilton said. “To be honest with you, it was just painful. It was very painful, man. I hope nobody has to go through that, man, at all. It sucks. It sucks, especially not being able to play the game that I love. After being in training camp so long with the team, just grinding and being so happy, man. You know, God is good, man.”
Hilton got through the rough waters with support from friends and family and plenty of friends. Gradually, he began to sleep again and his body began to heal.
There was still a long road ahead to regain strength and get back into football condition. But a trip to practice early in the season cemented his comeback.
Hilton’s teammates welcomed him with open arms, uplifting his spirits and helping him push through the rehab. The fact he returned to practice the same week the team is preparing to face a division rival against whom the receiver has enjoyed plenty of success also has been a source of laughter.
“Everybody’s happy to see T.Y.,” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said. “He’s a great leader. He brings nothing but good energy around. Every time you see him he’s got a smile on his face. So it’s always good to have him back, especially the Texans week. He always plays great against Houston, so hopefully him coming back, giving us that other spark, so definitely looking forward to seeing him out there and hopefully he can go for about 200, 250 (yards) like he always does.”
Leonard also urged Hilton to be cautious. Neck injuries are serious business, and the wide receiver has a family to provide and care for.
Hilton received assurances from the medical staff he’s not in any additional danger because of the injury, and the decision on when he returns to game action ultimately will lie with the doctors.
He’s hopeful he’ll soon be able to draw the attention of opposing defenses and give his teammates a tangible lift on the field.
But he’s also grateful for where this journey has led him and the role he’s already played in the locker room.
With Indianapolis coming off a devastating loss Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, Hilton’s return to practice was met with unbridled joy.
“Just seeing those guys and bringing that smile to their face and uplifting them and just coming back, just being back at practice, you could just see them this week when they found out, and everybody just went crazy,” Hilton said. “It’s kind of just like, ‘Oh, forget about Baltimore. Let’s move on.’
“That just brings that smile back to them, and that’s what we needed. If that’s what I can bring to them, then I’m doing a good job.”
