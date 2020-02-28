FRANKTON — Two years ago, eighth-graders Lauryn Bates, Cagney Utterback and Bailee Webb were enthusiastic onlookers as their future team made a historic journey to semistate.
They dreamed and fantasized about getting their own opportunity to play for the Frankton Eagles girls basketball team and going on such a run and maybe even going further.
They just had no idea it would happen so quickly.
“We were always good when we were younger, playing against bigger kids when we were travelling around,” Webb said. “We wanted to go to state ever since we were younger, we’ve talked about going to state. But never thought we would get here so soon. It’s crazy.”
“When I went to the semistate game in 2018, I was saying to myself, ‘next year, high school career, I want to be here’,” Bates said. “This is one of my goals, to get here. When I won, it was a full-circle moment, like wow, we’re going to state.”
Now sophomores, the trio of guards play key roles for the Eagles and will live the Hoosier dream of playing in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Bates has been a starter all season while Webb joined the first five mid-season and Utterback is usually one of the first players off coach Stephan Hamaker’s bench. Bates leads the team in rebounding and assists, Webb is the team’s go-to defender and Utterback is a quality ball handler. Their coach said all three have developed a great deal this season, with Webb and Utterback getting their first extended varsity action after spending most of last season at the JV level.
“We agreed as a coaching staff that last year I did not give them enough quality looks,” Hamaker said. “The hardest conversations to have as a coaching staff is, ‘What did we do wrong?’. Last year, as freshmen, we didn’t give them enough big moments early in the year.”
All three had big moments in last Saturday’s semistate win over South Central. Webb, usually tasked with guarding the opponent’s best offensive player, and Utterback each handed out two assists while Bates scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists.
Her role as a defender is one Webb relishes.
“Getting a person frustrated is really rewarding because I know I did my job by getting a steal or a deflection ,” she said.
Utterback scored two points Saturday, which is about her season average. But it was a big moment as she drove to the basket for a layup and gave Frankton a 39-29 lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter. The lead was the Eagles' biggest of the game, and it prompted South Central coach Wes Bucher to call a timeout.
“It was exciting,” Utterback said. “That kind of got us fired up, and that lead helped us carry out the rest of the game, I think.”
Although statistically not the top 3-point shooter for the Eagles, Bates had the range Saturday night. She was 3-of-5 on long-range shots, including a clutch bomb near the end of the fourth quarter for a 53-49 lead. The biggest factor was early confidence.
“For me, one of the big things is hitting my first couple of shots,” Bates said. “I hit that first shot, then I’m going for it, and if I’m open I’m just going to shoot.”
While Addie and Ava Gardner, Chloee Thomas and others may get the lion’s share of the attention for their scoring prowess, this Eagles team may not be playing for a state championship without the contributions of three of its youngest players.
And they are thrilled at the opportunity they have Saturday against fourth-ranked Linton-Stockton.
“We’re always the underdog, so we really don’t have anything to lose,” Webb said. “We can’t be worried about losing something. We just have the confidence to go in there and do what no one expects us to do.”
“We’ll just come out and play our hardest and hopefully get the win,” Utterback added.
