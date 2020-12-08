DALEVILLE — A defensive change super charged the Lapel girls basketball team, and it triggered a 60-34 road victory over Daleville on Tuesday.
“We started out in a zone,” said Lapel coach Zach Newby. “But we didn’t have any aggressiveness. When we went to a man, it ignited us. Our pressure defense got us fired up. There’s no reason we can’t do that in a zone.”
So the Bulldogs went from an 11-11 first-quarter deadlock where nearly a third of their shots were from 3-point range to a team that attacked the basket and scored 20 points in the second. The Broncos scored six in that period. The score was 31-17, and the outcome wasn’t in doubt after that.
Junior Ashlynn Allman was one of the catalysts as she led the team with eight rebounds and was one of three Bulldogs to score a dozen points.
“I get my energy from my teammates,” said Allman. “I knew tonight I wanted to rebound and get the ball out so we could run.”
“Ashlynn is just constantly on the move,” said Newby. “When you take a player who is that good and works that hard, she is a nightmare to defend. When she learns more to go through people instead of trying to go around or over, she will be even better.”
Aggression and senior Lily Daniels need no introduction. She took just one shot from 3-point range but made six of her nine attempt within the shadow of the backboard.
Daniels was at the heart of forcing many of Daleville’s 29 turnovers, and most basketballs near her don’t elude her grasp.
The final player to reach a dozen points was senior Chloe Tucker, who had 10 at halftime. She had a stretch where she hit 4-of-5 from the field, and three of those came when the Bulldogs took control of the game.
“When you’ve lost six in a row, any win feels good,” said Newby. “But this is a game where we took care of business and did what we were supposed to do.”
Sophomore Deannaya Haseman scored 10 for the visitors, six of those coming from the team’s only two 3-pointers.
The lone two negatives for Lapel (2-6) involved shooting. The Bulldogs were 2-of-12 from 3-point range and only 8-of-18 from the free-throw line.
“If you miss 10 free throws and miss 10 3-pointers and still score 60, you could be up around 80,” Newby said.
But shooting was also a huge blemish for the Broncos (2-5). As a team, they hit just under 20% of their shots (11-of-56) from the field and were 8-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Senior Ellie Hochstetler was a bright spot in that as she hit all three of her 3-pointers for a team-high nine points. Emi Isom was next with eight. Daleville did win the rebound battle 42-36 with Lyra Kendall topping the team with seven, and Malia Walker pitched in with six.
Lapel will host Madison-Grant on Wednesday. Daleville has a week off before hosting Blue River next Tuesday.
