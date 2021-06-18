ANDERSON — Anderson’s boys basketball team came agonizingly close to a shock Class 4A Sectional 9 title in March, with someone who could have put the Indians over the top reduced to being a spectator.
That missing piece, 6-foot-7 transfer Sean Paige, is now eligible for the Indians, and the community got a first glimpse of this imposing talent Friday night in the junior boys Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University.
Paige, a Chicago-area native who has drawn considerable Division I interest, showed flashes of his brilliance in several stints totaling 17 minutes. He ended with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, and he had an assist.
“I think I played pretty well, but today I was trying to have a little more fun and focusing on letting other players have fun out there,” Paige said.
Paige got to the gym just as the game started, and he entered midway through the first quarter. He made his presence felt right away.
He posted up on Liberty Christian’s 6-6 Adonis House on the baseline and launched one over House and in the hole.
That started what became a five-point opening quarter, and he scored twice more in the third period.
Paige was previously at Proviso East in west suburban Chicago — which produced future NBA player and coach Doc Rivers — and was ranked among the top 50 players in Illinois as well as one of the state’s top 15 post players.
He and his family thought a change might do him good, so Anderson came into play. His cousin Dominic Ingram is an assistant with the Indians.
“Coming out here to Indiana, where it is a different speed and different type of fundamental play, really helped,” Paige said. “When I came out here, I already had a name up in Chicago and it kind of carried over into Indiana. I learned a lot in Chicago, and I’m learning a lot out here.”
Paige is fitting in with a talented Anderson squad, and he played with one of his teammates in Friday’s game. The Indians are 19-1 in summer play, and Paige is averaging a double-double.
“We have a lot of chemistry from last year and sitting and watching the team, I was thinking what I can do to help and make the team better,” Paige said. “Coach (Donnie) Bowling gets on me a lot in practice, and he’s like a father figure in basketball. He lets me play my game.”
Paige’s White team fell to the Red squad 110-106, and the lead changed hands nine times in the second half.
A 3-pointer by Purdue recruit Braden Smith of Westfield with under a minute to go gave the Red the lead for good, at 106-104. Smith had 23 points and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
Anderson’s Tyrelle Wills had a very nice game for the Red team, with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting as well as five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Wills was one of three recipients of the Kent Benson Mental Attitude Award.
For the Red, House had 10 points and six rebounds. Lapel’s Corbin Renihan netted seven points, and Frankton’s Blake Mills had four points as well as a Mental Attitude Award plaque.
Former LC star Christian Nunn, who has transferred to Crispus Attucks, had 21 points for the White. Ex-Anderson player Dayveon Turner (now at Arsenal Tech) scored seven, also for the White.
