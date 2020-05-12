ANDERSON – The Anderson Community Schools board approved the hiring of Donnie Bowling as Anderson High School’s next boys basketball coach Tuesday.
Bowling replaces Mike Elliott who resigned in February. Elliott was 20-53 in three seasons as the Indians coach.
Bowling will be the program’s fifth head coach since the end of the 2014-15 season. Anderson has not enjoyed a winning season since going 16-6 under Joe Nadaline in 2012-13.
Bowling has a history of turning around troubled programs. He took over losing teams at Shortridge and Manual in Indianapolis and posted a 108-73 record in eight combined seasons at those schools.
His only losing season came this year when Manual was 6-12 before Bowling resigned near the end of the regular season.
