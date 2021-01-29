Former Anderson High School star Troy Taylor became the latest local star to sign with the Pendleton Legends of the upstart Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association.
The Legends open play Saturday with an exhibition game at New Castle Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Former Pendleton Heights star Kellen Dunham and former Highland star Asauhn Tatum also are on the roster, which includes a host of talent with a variety of experience.
Taylor played at Evansville before launching a pro career that included a stop in Canada. Dunham followed up his standout career at Butler with time in the NBA's G-League. And Tatum starred at Auburn before also playing in the G-League.
The HHBA was founded by former Indiana star Kent Benson, who began his rapid rise in the sport at New Castle.
Benson was the No. 1 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1977 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with the Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He also was part of IU's undefeated season in 1975-76 and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 1976 NCAA Tournament.
“I was blessed to have mentors and leaders in our community step up and support me while I was playing here in New Castle and at Indiana University," Benson said in a release. "I’m thankful that I can now give back and help the next generation advance in basketball, using the connections and friendships I’ve made throughout my basketball career.”
Other players with local ties on the Legends' roster include former Anderson Prep standout Tyler Smith Johnson and former Anderson University shooting guard DeVonte Smith.
Former Butler guard Jordan Gathers also is on the roster along with Eugene German, a former Indiana All-Star who played a memorable series of games against Liberty Christian at Gary 21st Century and went on to play at Northern Illinois.
“We are honored to have Troy Taylor leading our team at the point guard position," said HHBA president Bob Petty, a Pendleton native. "Troy is incredibly talented and one of the most outstanding defensive players I’ve ever seen. His work-ethic combined with his athleticism and court vision is what makes him such a dominant point guard. What I respect most about Troy is his character and true professionalism – both on and off the court.”
The Legends also will have a practice team that includes former Pendleton Heights stars Justin Rummell, Jay Hubble, Nick Rodgers, Matt Obras and Traver Griffin.
Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased at MVPresults.com/Pendleton. Apparel also is available at the site, including t-shirts and individual player jerseys.
