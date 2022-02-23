FRANKTON – There was no “a-ha” moment, no sudden revelation that flung open the doors to Frankton’s girls basketball kingdom for Amaya Collins.
In fact, in some ways, the sophomore guard still is assimilating to her new home.
But Collins came in with a solid base to connect with her new teammates. In her freshman year at Anderson, she played alongside three-time THB Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year Tyra Ford – who is currently redshirting as a freshman at IUPUI.
Collins took one big lesson from practicing and playing alongside the hard-working and selfless Ford on a daily basis.
“To become a team player and not just a selfish individual player,” she said, “and working together.”
If there was a mission statement posted somewhere in the Eagles Nest to set the expectations for incoming players to the Frankton program, it probably would read a lot like that sentence.
Collins’ ability to immediately connect with that mindset went a long way toward her becoming a starter in her first season with the Eagles. And that team-wide philosophy is at the heart of Frankton’s sustained success.
The Eagles will make their second Class 2A state championship game appearance in three years Saturday when they face Forest Park at Gainbridge Fieldhouse around 12:45 p.m.
“I think that’s really all we do at Frankton, is work together as a team,” Collins said. “That’s how we got this far.”
Indeed. Frankton averages 11.5 assists per game, and six players average at least 5 points per outing.
Senior point guard Lauryn Bates is the unquestioned leader on and off the court, but it’s never about a single star.
Coach Stephan Hamaker has faith any player on the court can make a game-changing play at any given moment. And that faith repeatedly has been rewarded.
In last week’s 35-34 semistate victory against Fairfield, it was senior Bailee Webb’s turn to hit the game-winning shot. At other points in the season, it’s been a steal by senior Cagney Utterback, a fearless drive by Bates, a clutch rebound by sophomore Emma Sperry or a key defensive stop by super sub junior Bella Dean.
Nobody cares who gets the credit. The only thing that matters is scoring one more point than the other team.
Collins’ experience as a freshman starter for a Madison County championship team at Anderson and her willingness to put the team first have helped her make an instant impact in her new home.
“She’s played a lot of basketball,” Hamaker said. “I think that’s one big thing there, but she kind of picked up to our very complex system. As we like to say, we’re a system team. And the fact that she had to kind of hit the ground running, luckily she had transferred early enough that she had the entire summer with us.
“I thought that was huge. But it was a big learning curve for her, the style that we play, the way that we play. And it’s had its ups and downs, but we look back at previous transfers that we maybe have had in the past, and as good as (2020 state finalist) Chloee Thomas was, it took her some time to adjust to our system and our style. Chloee ended up – the sky’s the limit – but it just took her a little bit of time. And Amaya’s kind of figured it out. She’s starting to understand now ‘team’ is way, way, way bigger than ‘me.’ But it’s just the way that we play, and we feel like we’re stronger together as a fist than we are as one person trying to push down a wall.”
Everything starts with defense for the Eagles, and Collins is third on the team with an average of 1.6 steals per game. She’s also averaging 6.3 points and 2 rebounds while knocking down 24 3-pointers – also the third-highest total on the team.
Hamaker’s seen a great evolution in the way Collins sees the floor since her early summer days. In one tight exhibition game, the team needed a basket late and the ball was in Collins’ hands.
She threw a pass to the wrong spot on the floor, and Frankton couldn’t convert on the opportunity. But the moment provided a look into the Eagles’ mentality.
“It was a lesson for her to learn what we do in that type of scenario,” Hamaker said. “And we’ve really stressed with her – with all of our kids, really – next play, next play. It’s always next play mentality. It’s not ‘What did I just do?’ It’s ‘What am I gonna do next?’”
Collins is one of the young building blocks the program likely will lean on in coming years. Alongside Sperry and Dean, she figures to form the foundation of Frankton’s 2022-23 roster.
Eagles fans also will soon see more of her on the softball diamond, where she hopes to make another state championship run.
But first, there’s a huge game to be played this weekend in Indianapolis.
Collins wasn’t a part of the program when Frankton made its first trip to the state finals in 2020. But she was watching from afar, and she was aware of the expectations – and the potential – on the day she arrived.
There are some nerves as she prepares for the biggest game of her young career, but she also feels the support of her teammates and the entire Frankton community.
At the end of the day, she’s had only one thought since becoming an Eagle.
“We just want to win here,” Collins said. “And that’s all that matters.”
