INDIANAPOLIS – Evan Neal has been willing to make the hard choices necessary to achieve his dream at least since he was a 15-year-old freshman in Okeechobee, Florida.
It was then the hulking offensive lineman decided to accept an invitation to the prestigious IMG Academy and move nearly 2½ hours away from home to Bradenton, Florida. That led to a scholarship offer from Alabama, and on Thursday, Neal stood at a podium inside the Indiana Convention Center and answered questions about the possibility of becoming the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
If the Jacksonville Jaguars choose him with the first selection next month, Neal will become the first member of the Crimson Tide to be taken with the top draft pick since 1948.
“It would mean everything,” Neal said of the potential to make program history. “There were a whole lot of Alabama players who were worthy of being drafted in that spot. For it to be me would be really special, make the whole state of Alabama proud – the university for sure.”
None of this was left to chance.
Neal saw IMG as an opportunity to test himself every day against elite competition with coaches who could make him better. And his father – Eddie, a former linebacker at Tulane – saw Alabama in much the same light.
Neal grew up a fan of the University of Miami, and it was assumed for awhile that’s where he would play college football. He has two uncles – running back Cleveland Gary and defensive tackle Jimmie Jones – who played for the Hurricanes, and he had an offer to continue the family tradition.
Instead, Neal decided to blaze his own path.
“I started out at Okeechobee High School my freshman year, a small program, didn’t do as great, and got the opportunity to go to IMG my sophomore year, so it was kind of a no-brainer,” Neal said. “Got the chance to be under great coaches, and playing against great coaches in practice helped me out. It really helped me sharpen my iron. It put me on a collegiate routine. At IMG, you are on a routine, a schedule, so it gave me a bird’s eye view of what that would be like.
“My dad was really, really instrumental in my recruitment process, and he always told me that Alabama and Coach (Nick) Saban had a system – a system that works. I trusted his judgment. On signing day, I picked up that Alabama hat, and the rest is history.”
Neal started 39 games for the Crimson Tide, beginning his career at left guard as a true freshman and moving to right tackle as a sophomore. He settled in as a left tackle last season, and that’s his most likely destination in the NFL.
But the versatility makes the 6-foot-8, 340-pounder an even more attractive prospect. If a team like the New York Jets, for instance – picking fourth overall – wanted to use him at guard for a year until tackle George Fant’s contract expires, it wouldn’t be a totally foreign experience.
Neither will the inflated expectations that will accompany Neal’s arrival wherever his pro career begins. He arrived at Alabama as the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the country and was able to start immediately at a new position.
Whatever awaits him in the NFL is unlikely to make him flinch.
Of course, Neal hopes that future lies back in his home state with the Jaguars. But whoever picks him will get the best version of the man who topped The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s annual freaks list in 2021.
“Wherever I get drafted, I’ll be extremely happy,” Neal said. “What prospect wouldn’t want to go No. 1? That would be a dream come true, for sure. But whatever team calls my name, I will be extremely happy and extremely grateful.”
After years of carefully building for this opportunity, the ball is now completely in Jacksonville’s court.
The Jaguars are thought to be considering Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu in addition to Neal. It appears to be a choice without a wrong answer.
In Neal, however, a team will get a rare talent at one of the game’s premier positions. And no matter when he’s selected or where he lands, Neal vows to continue the same meticulous hard work that got him to this point.
“I wouldn’t say there was a moment (where everything clicked) because you are never going to stop learning,” Neal said. “Everything is a work in progress. I’m still a work in progress.”
