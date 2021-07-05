ANDERSON—The fans that packed the apron at Harrah’s Hoosier Park were treated to fireworks both on and off the track by way of the $110,000 Nadia Lobell and the return of the $75,000 Hoosier Cup at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Sunday, July 4. Both stakes produced dominant performances by way of the favorites and two Indiana breds that continue to assert themselves at the top of their divisions.
Trainer Tony Alagna and driver Andrew McCarthy teamed up to take the 2020 edition of the Nadia Lobell Stakes with Reflect With Me who was victorious in a track record of 1:48:2. This year the duo returned with the highly touted Indiana bred, Hot Mess Express, who put her undefeated season on the line looking for her fifth victory in as many starts in 2021.
In the early stages, it was Grace Hill with Dexter Dunn in the bike finding themselves on top. They would have to work hard to clear 2020 Indiana Sire Stakes champion, Somethingbeautiful and LeWayne Miller through the opening quarter in a hot 25:4. As the fillies made their way up the backstretch, Yannick Gingras launched his bid with a quick brush to the lead, clearing before the halfway point in 54:0. After watching the action unfold from the fifth position in the compact field of six, McCarthy would wait no longer, pulling ahead as the field went into the far turn, quickly marching to Gingras’ wheel at three quarters in 1:22:1.
In the stretch, Hot Mess Express and McCarthy would duel Blue Diamond Eyes, before beginning to gain separation at the eighth poll. Hot Mess Express used a 26:4 final panel to take the victory by a length and a quarter, Grace Hill and Dexter Dunn would use the passing lane to pick up the runner up spot ahead of Blue Diamond Eyes third.
“They were going pretty hot fractions in the early on,” McCarthy would say, “I had to move her a little earlier than I would have liked, but she’s a very nice filly. This was a very nice bunch of fillies she beat tonight, and I’m looking forward to getting her out east in some of the bigger stakes this summer.”
It was the ninth career victory for the daughter of Panther Hanover, pushing her career earnings to $318,815 for owner Samuel Bowie. The 1:49:1 set a new lifetime mark for Hot Mess Express and pushed her record to a perfect five-for-five on the season for trainer Tony Alagna. McCarthy guided Hot Mess Express though her Meadowlands qualifiers debut this spring, before handing the lines over to Indiana driver John De Long for Indiana Sire Stakes. Getting behind Hot Mess Express for the first time in a month, McCarthy noted the fillies continued improvement.
“She’s actually gotten smaller since I drove her last,” McCarthy laughed, “She’s continued to keep getting in better and better shape and she is extremely sharp right now. I liked her a lot this winter when I went to Tony’s to train and she is certainly a very nice filly.”
In the evening’s ninth race, it was the colt’s turn in the return of the $82,500 Hoosier Cup. The Hoosier Cup returned following a ten-year hiatus, coming back in 2021 as an Indiana Sired event for three-year-old pacing colts & geldings. Favoritism fell onto elimination winner, Rockin On Venus as he and driver Mike Oosting looked for their third consecutive victory on the season.
Oosting would be aggressive with Rockin On Venus early, leaving from post four before briefly relinquishing Whiskey Wizzard and Brandon Bates to the lead through the opening quarter in 26:2. Oosting utilized a give-and-go off the first turn, quickly retaking the lead up the backstretch. After regaining the lead, pressure was quickly applied in the form of fellow elimination winner, Joelsyy Hanover and Dexter Dunn first up at the half in 55:4. The two continued their battle around the far turn as the pace again quickened with Rockin On Venus beginning to regain control at three quarters in 1:23:2.
In the stretch, Rockin On Venus shrugged off the challenge of Joelsyy Hanover, gaining separation on the field. Utilizing a 26:4 final quarter, Rockin On Venus powered away from the field by two lengths on the wire, taking the Hoosier Cup victory in 1:50:1. Joelsyy Hanover fought valiantly to hold on to the second position, 62-1 long shot, Nick’s Monster and Dave Miller got up for third.
The Hoosier Cup was the sixth career victory by the Emerald Highlands Farm homebred son of Rockin Image. After making just two starts at age two, the Kelly O’Donnell trained Rockin On Venus has won six of nine in 2021 and boast earnings of $96,125 this year.
“He really is an extremely talented colt,” O’Donnell said, “He trained down great all year, and he’s just so easy on himself. He always wants to do more and is eager to please, a colt like this really makes my job pretty easy.”
Live harness racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday, July 7. The Wednesday card will feature the continuation of Indiana Sire Stakes for three-year-old Trotting fillies, with the three-year-old trotting colts and geldings set to go with two divisions of their own on July 8. For more information on live racing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, guests are encouraged to visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.