ALEXANDRIA -- The first part of the season, in some ways, could be viewed as a bit of a disappointment for Alexandria.
The defending sectional champions entered the season with high expectations that seemed justified after winning their first two games.
But five losses in their next eight games sent the Tigers into the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament as a .500 team, one that had not played in a close game all season. Their closest win was 17 points over both Taylor and Eastbrook, and all five losses were by double digits as well, with three coming by more than 20 points.
All that changed this week as the Tigers swept their way to the first Madison County boys basketball championship in school history. It was complete with a two-point win over Anderson -- the first since 1995 -- and a three-point win over Pendleton Heights -- the first since 1998.
"When you're playing at home, that helps," Alex coach Marty Carroll said. "Honestly, two weeks ago, we weren't very good. But we've gotten better and made some changes. Some kids have grown up and gotten better."
One of those is junior Jagger Orick, a first-year starter who connected on a 3-point basket to open the Alex scoring after Pendleton Heights had jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
"(Orick) never played last year, and he's starting to come into what his role is," Carroll said. "I'm not saying they're the best basketball players, but they're smart, they do what they're asked to do and they're competitive. That gives you a chance."
Patience was key as well. The Tigers were afforded just 48 possessions in the title game, including a mere nine in the second quarter. But they were efficient, outscoring the Arabians 12-9 in the period to pull within five at halftime.
"(PH) is not going to let you score on just three or four passes," Carroll said. "But our team is not afraid of throwing 12 or 13 passes, if they are going to get what they want in the end."
The defense of the Tigers stepped up in the third quarter. They forced the Arabians into four turnovers, which was one more than they had committed in the first half. Alex also held the PH offense to just two points, both on Tristan Ross free throws, and 0-of-10 shooting on field goal attempts, this after the Arabians were 5-for-7 on 3-point shots in the first quarter.
"We decided at halftime, we started the game pressing them to slow them down," Carroll said. "In the second half, we pressed them to take the ball away. I think we caused them some turnovers."
After committing three turnovers in the first half, the Arabians committed nine in the second half.
The Tigers' team is dominated by athletes like Cade Vernetti, Kole Stewart, Brennan Morehead, Rylan Metz and Nick Williams who were also integral parts of the baseball state championship in June. Winning the school's first basketball county title ranks among their biggest accomplishments.
"It's up there, probably No. 2," Metz said.
"It feels amazing," Stewart said. "It feels like (we're) a big part of this school. It feels great."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.