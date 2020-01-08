ALEXANDRIA — Anderson hit 17 3-pointers and turned the ball over just nine times, but it still wasn’t enough as the Tribe lost to the Alexandria Tigers 87-85 in a Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal Wednesday.
The Tigers had just six players score, but all of them reached double figures.
Anderson still had a chance to win at the end despite falling behind 10-0 and leading only at 43-42. Marcus Armstrong, who had a 3-point shooting night for the ages, hit his ninth 3-pointer of the game with 5.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 86-85.
The Indians fouled with 4.6 ticks remaining and sent Brennan Morehead to the line for two free throws. He hit the first but missed the second. The rebound came long to Armstrong, but he dribbled once and launched a long, looping shot. It landed out of bounds with one second left, and the Indians didn’t get another shot at a tie or win.
“That really was a product of the way we practiced for the past 10 days,” said Alexandria coach Marty Carroll. “We went into the (tournament) thinking we could win just the same as anybody else.”
Cade Vernetti topped the Tigers with 20 points followed by Morehead with 17. Rylan Metz added 15 and Nick Williams 14, while Kole Stewart and Jagger Orick added a dozen each. Williams led the Tigers in rebounding with eight.
“I think this was Williams’ best game of his career,” said Carroll. “We took care of the ball, and we did a good job on the boards (winning that fight 32-25).”
But the Tigers might not have come away with the coveted victory without the 29 successful free throws out of 45 attempts. Eight of those misses came in the final quarter.
Eight of those free throws were the result of four technicals called against the Anderson bench.
Anderson might have been buried by halftime instead of trailing 37-33 had it not been for the unconscious shooting by Armstrong. Armstrong, who was just 2-for-7 on the season from long range, hit six 3-pointers and didn’t miss any to account for all but 10 of his team’s 28 points in the quarter.
He finished the game with 31 points and unofficially tied a school record for 3-pointers made in a single game. Teammate Joseph Jones scored another 21, 15 of those coming from 3-point range. Davyeon Turner was next with 19 points, and the rest of the team combined for 12 points.
Anderson hit just 14 of its 2-point shots.
The Tigers kept the lead at halftime by scoring 22 themselves in the second quarter, mostly on layups and free throws. Four players had four or more points in the period. For the game, the Tigers tried just 12 3-pointers and hit three.
Alexandria had nine made free throws in the second quarter, three of them by Vernetti on a pair of technicals called on the Anderson bench. An Anderson supporter was ejected from the gym shortly after those fouls.
It was the Tigers' first victory against the Tribe since 1995.
Anderson will play in the third-place game Friday at Alexandria against Lapel. Alexandria’s attempt at a title will be against Pendleton Heights in the nightcap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.