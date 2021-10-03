FAIRMOUNT — A volleyball match that began with four closely contested sets between two rivals battling for conference supremacy ended with a fifth-set rout.
Service runs by Olivia Hall and Addy Warren sparked a 12-2 fifth-set lead as Alexandria stunned Class 2A fifth-ranked Madison-Grant 31-29, 24-26, 25-20, 22-25, 15-4, spoiled the Argylls' senior night and clinched a share of the Central Indiana Conference championship Saturday.
Alexandria (15-9) improved to 6-0 in the CIC and can clinch the outright title for the second straight year at home against Frankton on Wednesday. The Tigers have now won nine of their last 10 matches, but none were as big as this wild one at the home of their arch-rival on the eve of the sectional draw to be held Sunday.
The Argylls fell to 22-5 and saw a six-match winning streak end. With an M-G win at Elwood on Wednesday and an Eagles' win over the Tigers, the CIC would be shared three ways between the Argylls, Alexandria and Frankton.
Prior to the match, M-G coach Kayla Jump hosted the team’s senior night ceremonies as players Azmae Turner, Grace Holmberg, Tori Hiatt, Sydnee Wilson, Katie Garringer and Gabby Rudy were honored and gave an emotional tribute to late Alex coach Deanna Miller and former M-G softball and volleyball player Khloe Martin, who was murdered last December.
Somehow, Alexandria’s players kept their own emotions in check and did not let the boisterous Argylls student block throw them off.
“I honestly don’t know,” Tigers coach Emmalee Wyatt said. “They came out there ready to play. They were fired up, they were excited and the energy here is amazing.”
Like a big-time prize fight, these two CIC powers slugged away, trading big swings over the first four sets.
The Tigers controlled the first set, but the Argylls came back and avoided one set point and took the lead on an Alexis Baney block at 26-25. But Hall — who finished the match with 13 kills, two blocks and three aces — scored the final two points on a block and a kill to put the Tigers up 1-0.
Again, Alexandria took the early lead in the second set, and again 25 points were not enough to win it.
Powered by Ashlynn Duckworth — who posted 18 kills — Alex led by as many as five and as late in the set as 21-17. But Baney recorded five kills and three blocks in the set, and a Rudy serve on set point caught the tape and dropped to the floor on the Tigers' side of the court to even things up.
After the Tigers took the third set, Baney kept the Argylls alive with a dominant fourth set. Of M-G’s first seven points, six came on Baney kills, and she finished with nine in the set total, including at 21-20 when the Argylls took the lead for good. Baney finished with a match-high 24 kills and added three blocks.
The decisive fifth set started on a sour note for the Argylls with a net violation and went steadily south from there, thanks largely to a steady stream of blistering Tigers serves.
Hall took the serve after her kill gave Alex a 3-1 advantage. She then fired an ace on three of her next four serves sandwiched around a Duckworth block for a 7-1 lead, prompting an Argyll timeout.
“Our serve receive, especially in that fifth set, was non-existent,” Jump said. “They did serve, not even to certain people, but it was a hard serve. Everything was a hard serve. It was like they served differently in that set than they did the entire match.”
A Garringer block out of the timeout paused the onslaught but did not stop it. Warren put herself on the service line after her 12th kill. Kills by Parker and Duckworth and a Warren ace highlighted her four-point run for a 12-2 lead that effectively ended the match.
The Tigers served a total of 13 aces, and Parker had 50 assists as the Tigers had four players in double figures for kills — Duckworth, Hall, Stinefield and Warren. But that efficient offense would not have been possible without a strong defensive game, led by senior libero Carlie Remington.
“Our defense was the key to everything,” Wyatt said. “Getting the ball to our setters so our hitters can hit — I don’t even know how to say it — is everything. (Remington) is phenomenal. She destroys her body for it, but we love her so much.”
Garringer added 10 kills and three blocks for the Aryglls, who welcomed Rudy back from an injury. The senior setter had 22 assists and two aces, and Daya Greene led M-G with 23 digs.
