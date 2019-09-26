ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Tigers knew they would have to play nearly perfect volleyball to pull off an upset of the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state Thursday.
They did not play perfectly, but nearly pulled off the upset anyway.
Junior Mallory Summers put away 23 kills and three aces as No. 1 Wapahani came from behind to avoid the upset in a 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 win over a gritty and determined group from Alex.
Alexandria (12-8) saw a modest four-game winning streak end at the hands of Wapahani (16-1), which has now won 10 matches in a row. When the Tigers won the first set, it was just the seventh set the Raiders had lost all season with five of the previous six coming against Yorktown and Muncie Burris, both teams who have spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in 3A and 1A respectively.
There was no fear in the eyes of the Tigers at the outset and no backing down from the vaunted Raiders throughout the match. Coach Caitlin Morency had very little negative to say after the match.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘We’re not upset with how you played. We’re upset with the missed opportunities,’” she said. “And we had a lot of them.”
After an early back and forth, a four-point service run from sophomore setter Kendall Parker, who handed out 38 assists, gave the Tigers an early cushion at 14-10. Thanks to a tough defensive effort, Alex maintained that lead, held off a late charge by the young Raiders and took the opening set.
“Anytime you see a freshman or a sophomore on the court, they’re a natural target for your serve,” Morency said. “That’s originally the game plan is to attack the youth of the team.”
The game plan continued to work into the second set as the Tigers found themselves up 18-16 on an ace from sophomore Carlie Remington.
But the Raiders star junior was not deterred, and the Tigers could not hold the lead.
A 7-2 run gave Wapahani the lead, and when Taylor Stinefield was called for a net violation that wiped out a kill that would have tied the set at 23-23, the Raiders cashed in on the set point to even the match.
Stinefield had seven kills and an ace on the match, but she helped spearhead a great defensive effort, led by Lauren Dungan’s 20 digs, with 16 digs. Parker had 16 also, and freshman Addyson Warren contributed 14.
After Wapahani controlled the third set to take the lead, it was Warren on the attack that brought the Tigers within a hair’s breadth of evening the match and forcing a fifth set.
Warren scored seven of her nine kills in the fourth set, including a tip kill to give Alex its biggest lead of the set at 17-14.
While the Tigers could not cash in on several free ball opportunities, they still had a chance to close out the set at 24-23. But, following a sideout, Bair was called for a net violation that gave Wapahani match point.
“Wapahani does not let a ball drop. They just don’t,” Morency said. “They naturally flow to the ball, so when you have those opportunities, you’ve got to take them. We just kind of squandered some of them.”
It was a big night for Bair, who led the Tigers with 16 kills and two blocks while Dungan added eight.
The Tigers will return to action with a pair of Central Indiana Conference matches, traveling to Eastbrook on Wednesday before hosting Elwood on Thursday.
