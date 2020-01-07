ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria and Anderson began their push toward the wrestling sectional Tuesday night when they met in a dual meet.
The first action for both squads after the holiday break went to Alexandria, 43-30, and it featured some very competitive matches including a revenge opportunity for one on the victorious Tigers, as well as dominant performances on both sides.
Alexandria scored four falls, plus as a major decision by unbeaten 138-pounder Max Naselroad and a 5-3 overtime win by Logan Flowers over Andrew Dietz in a rematch of the Madison County tournament 120 final that went in Dietz’s favor.
“I was happy,” Tigers coach Scott Rowland said. “I knew it was going to be a dogfight, and we wrestled well when we had to wrestle well.”
The Indians also received big efforts from some of their veterans, including a quick pin by county 126 champion Willie Dennison and three technical falls, one by state-ranked Romello Williams at 106.
In the featured bout, the 12th of 14 and contested after Alexandria had wrapped up the dual, Dietz led 3-2 in the third period but surrendered the tying point on a stalling penalty. Flowers took Dietz down 12 seconds into OT for the win.
“Logan wrestled hard, wrestled well,” Rowland said. “They’re both great kids, and Dietz is a phenomenal wrestler, and I’m sure there’ll be a three-peat.”
Naselroad (18-0) opened the meet with an 11-0 major decision over Christian Chavez.
The Tigers picked up their next win at 152, when Alex Patton pinned BradLee Thomas with 1:17 left in their match. Patton trailed 6-5 just before the fall.
Alexandria got back-to-back falls by Jackson Humes (against Ty Lawler at 220) and Daniel Snyder (over Michael Cartwright at 285).
Owen Thompson (160) and Jeff Regan (182) were winners by forfeit for the Tigers.
“(Anderson) got tech falls, but we fought hard not to give up pins,” Rowland said. “That really meant a lot to me. Every one of my guys fought, up and down the lineup.”
Williams, ranked 11th in the state and fourth in the New Castle semistate by Indianamat.com, dominated county champ Isaiah Fye 15-0. Williams (20-1) missed the county meet because of illness.
Also winning by tech fall for the Indians were 132-pounder KJ Williams, 18-3 over Caleb Bott, and Isreal Dates at 170, 15-0 over Brancen Combs.
Dennison (22-1) needed only 43 seconds to pin Jonathan Stone.
The Indians’ other victor was KD Williams at 145, 9-3 over Xavier Fye, also a county champ.
“We’ve got some injuries and some eligibility issues that will be resolved by Friday,” Anderson coach Sean Clark said. “We’re about to turn a corner. We’re poised to be really tough come sectional time if we can get everybody back.”
