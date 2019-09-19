LAPEL — The scoresheet reveals a sweep for Alexandria on Thursday, but the match was much closer than that for much of the night.
The Tigers were excellent at receiving Lapel’s serves and converted them into instant offense as Lauren Dungan pounded 12 kills and Kaitlyn Bair 10, and Alex topped the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-19, 25-22.
The Tigers improved to 11-7 with their third straight win while the Bulldogs drop to 10-8.
For much of the match, the two teams see-sawed back and forth, exchanging points or the occasional two- to three-point run. On very few occasions did either team take off on an extended scoring streak, but the first went to Alex in the opening set on the serve of sophomore Carlie Remington.
With a 7-6 lead, Remington took the ball and served up five straight points, including a pair of aces, to give the Tigers a six-point spread they would maintain throughout the set.
For Remington, early confidence was the key.
“At the very beginning, I always try to get my first serve in,” she said. “When I get that first serve in, I start going harder to get them, and my teammates always work hard to support me and what I’m doing.”
An area of concern in the early part of the season for Alex coach Caitlin Morency has been her team’s defense. Thursday against Lapel, that was a strength.
With Remington, Bair, Dungan, Addyson Warren and Taylor Stinefield playing huge roles defensively, the Tigers were able to receive the Lapel serves, pass them to the setters successfully, and score off those situations.
“Our serve receive was down early in the season, and that was getting really frustrating,” Morency said. “So to see the serve receive turn around has been really helpful for our game and getting our setters the ball. Really, all our girls passed really well tonight.”
Senior McKenzie Adams and sophomore Kendall Parker shared the setting duties equally, each handing out 15 assists.
Remington said the biggest part of the improvement in this area has been communication, and she credits Warren, the freshman, with helping with the upgrade.
“We used to not talk as much on the court, but now we always tell each other where the ball is going to go next,” Remington said. “When Addy came in as a freshman, she’s been great at helping everyone.”
Lapel was only able to penetrate that defense for three aces in the entire match, with all coming in the third set.
Bulldog senior Zoe Freer connected on back-to-back aces for an 18-16 Lapel lead.
But the Tigers stormed back on a service run of their own, this time from Dungan to retake the lead and control of the match.
Sophomore Olivia Hall added six kills for the Tigers and had a block on match point as the clincher.
Freer and sophomore Emma Anderson had seven kills each for Lapel, but the Dawgs were led by junior Makynlee Taylor’s eight kills. Sophomore Emma Jackley handed out 23 assists.
The Tigers also swept the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-18 over the Bulldogs.
Lapel will next be in action Tuesday with a trip to Anderson Prep while Alex visits Central Indiana Conference rival Oak Hill on Wednesday before a clash with Class 2A No. 2 Wapahani in the Jungle next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.