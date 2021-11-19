ALEXANDRIA — After five one-sided wins to open the season, the Alexandria girls basketball team needed an opponent that would come closer to matching its own intensity and physicality.
Coach Mickey Hosier and Alex got what it wished for Friday as it welcomed another set of Tigers for a battle in The Jungle.
Alexandria’s backcourt tandem of senior Jada Stansberry and freshman Jacklynn Hosier proved to be too much for the visitors from Bluffton as the hometown Tigers pulled out a 52-40 win to remain undefeated.
With some tough conference and county rivalry games coming up, this was a welcome test for Alexandria (6-0), which entered the game ranked 16th in Class 2A.
“We need pushed and given a good look,” Mickey Hosier said. “We really haven’t been pushed yet, but I thought more than anything we just made enough plays to keep the lead when our shots weren’t falling.”
Alex missed its first seven attempts from 3-point range before freshman Lily Harpe connected in the second quarter for a 24-11 lead. They would go on to make just 2 of 14 for the game with senior Ally Honeycutt connecting at the third-quarter buzzer, the only three points of the second half not put on the board by Stansberry or Hosier.
Bluffton (2-3) pulled within 38-27 before Honeycutt’s shot to end the third, but Stansberry scored on a drive and Hosier scored twice in the lane before a Stansberry free throw made it 46-31. Three times Bluffton pulled within 12 points, but each time Stansberry responded with two points of her own — one field goal and 4-for-4 on free throws — over the final minutes to keep the visitors at bay.
Stansberry led all players with 21 points and seven steals while Hosier added 17 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds, much to the delight of her father on the sideline.
“We think (Stansberry) is the best guard in the county and when other people aren’t on, we are counting on her to bail us out sometimes,” Coach Hosier said. “I thought Jack — it’s great that she’s scoring — but the rebounds to me are probably more important.”
Harpe added six points and three rebounds while Emma Smith chipped in four rebounds and three steals for Alexandria.
Bluffton was led by a pair of freshmen as Maryn Schreiber posted 12 points and nine rebounds while Isabella Stout added 10 points.
Alexandria will put its spotless record on the line the night before Thanksgiving as it visits Lapel, which suffered its first loss Friday at home against Frankton.
“Lapel is someone we beat twice last year, once in the regular season and once in the sectional, and they were both great games,” Coach Hosier said. “They’re a good program, and Zach (Newby) is a good coach, and I think it’ll be a tall test to go over there in that environment, and it’s one we’re looking forward to.”
