ALEXANDRIA — When asked about goals for his Alexandria boys basketball team this season, coach Marty Carroll said he’d “like to win the state,” just like the 1998 Tigers did.
Carroll admitted that’s not going to happen because the Tigers have only one senior and few experienced players.
Alexandria for now is aiming to match or better a 7-18 mark of a year ago, and some players will need to pick up the slack of leading scorers Kole Stewart (12.7 points per game) and Jagger Orick (10.2), two of five seniors from last season.
“We’re coming off a not very good year, and we’re hoping to turn it around,” Carroll said. “I’m liking the toughness we have, but I may change my mind in a couple of weeks.”
The Tigers’ top returning scorer and leading rebounder, 6-foot-2 junior forward Owen Harpe, is back at practice after breaking his leg in his AAU team’s first game this summer. Harpe averaged 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.
“He’s somebody who can do a little bit of everything,” Carroll said. “(Harpe’s injury) was a blessing and a curse, because the kids have go do things that they’re not used to doing” over the summer.
Next in the stat line is 6-1 sophomore point guard Carson Cuneo’s 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. Carroll said Cuneo will do a majority of the ball handling.
The Tigers will have a big body in 6-4 sophomore Trenton Patz, who played 13 minutes a game last year and averaged 2.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.
Six-foot junior guards Chance Martin (4.2 points) and Michael Martin will get more time, as will the team’s lone senior, 5-10 forward Cole Morris, and 6-2 junior forward Braxton Pratt and 5-10 sophomore forward Gabe McGuire.
“All of our kids are better than they were a year ago,” Carroll said. “I think we’re going to be a team that, literally because of our youth, is going to get better every day, and that’s what I’m hoping. I’m hoping we’re going to be competitive with good people.”
The Tigers last season were 2-5 in the Central Indiana Conference, with their wins over CIC rivals Eastbrook and Elwood bringing them their only back-to-back victories. Alexandria beat Elwood again in Round 1 of Class 2A Sectional 40 at home.
Alexandria opens its season Nov. 23 at home against Anderson Prep and is at Liberty Christian on Nov. 27.
“I do think that throughout the course of the year, we’re going to improve,” Carroll said. “I really like this group. I don’t think that playing hard is going to be a problem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.