FAIRMOUNT — Over the past decade, the Madison-Grant and Alexandria football rivalry has been as close as it can get, with the two programs splitting the last 10 meetings right down the middle.
The renewal of the teams’ acquaintances Friday night was befitting of such a rivalry, decided by the slimmest of margins and coming down to the final minute of play.
The Tigers’ offense looked sharp in the first half, and the defense helped coach Pete Gast and his team survive multiple Argyll second-half threats and head back home with a 21-20 win, their first of the season.
With the win, Alexandria improves to 1-2 while the loss evens the M-G record at 1-1.
It was the Argylls who struck first on their second possession. Clayton Powell capped a 79-yard, nine-play drive with a 1-yard score at the 4:09 mark in the first period. Tanner Brooks, who exploded for a 46-yard romp on the drive, added the 2-point conversion, and M-G led 8-0.
The game marked the return of one of Alex’s top playmakers in senior wide receiver Kole Stewart, who missed the last two weeks with an injury. He was a big part of the Tigers’ answer.
After Max Naselroad put the offense in position with a 33-yard kickoff return, Stewart broke free into the corner of the end zone and was on the receiving end of the Chance Martin pass and a 15-yard touchdown. The two hooked up again on the conversion to tie the game at 8-8.
Martin enjoyed a big first half, and getting Stewart back involved in the offense was a big part of the success.
“I thought Chance played a great game, and our O-line played much better than they had the week before,” Gast said. “Having Kole back is awesome, and having him and Jagger (Orick) on the field at the same time is big for us.”
Stewart and Orick combined for nine catches for 134 yards and three scores.
But the Argylls answered again, and as with the first drive, it was the big-play talents of Brooks that led the way. After a short M-G drive, he rushed for 11 yards to convert a third-and-7 before breaking off a 26-yard touchdown run with 10:59 left in the half to put M-G back on top.
The Tigers responded with their own long drive, a 75-yard march that was facilitated with the legs of Martin. He rushed three times on the drive for 52 yards — including converting a fourth down — then found Orick for a 13-yard scoring pass and a 15-14 lead.
That duo hooked up again just before intermission on a 4-yard touchdown as the Tigers took a 21-14 lead into the locker room.
In the first half, Martin completed eight of 12 passes for 150 yards and three scores, while adding 66 of his team-high 92 rushing yards. For the game, the Tigers rushed for 123 yards after netting just 26 through their first two games.
“Coach (Marc) Etchison and the offensive coaches, Coach Clark and Coach Harpe, are working hard with that offensive line to shore things up,” Gast said.
In the second half, the Argylls were presented with multiple opportunities.
The Tigers committed turnovers on their first three second-half possessions, with Jaren Glass grabbing an interception and recovering a fumble for M-G.
But, aside from one occasion, when M-G quarterback Jack Thompson scored on a 3-yard run with 3:08 left in the third quarter, the Alex defense rose to the occasion with their backs to the wall.
“This is a high school coach cliché, but we’ve got to play four quarters,” Gast said. “Offensively, tonight, we played two quarters.”
The Tigers were also hampered by four second-half penalties for 40 yards.
M-G had one last chance in the closing seconds, but Naselroad knocked away a potential game-winning touchdown pass from Thompson to Brooks at the goal line in the closing seconds.
“Max is just an ultimate competitor. He hates to lose,” Gast said. “He works his butt off to win, and he made a great play there.”
Brooks finished with 147 yards rushing and caught one pass for 31 yards while Powell added 80 yards rushing for the Argylls.
Both teams will continue Central Indiana Conference play next week with home games, the Argylls will host Mississinewa (0-3) while the Tigers will battle Blackford (1-2).
