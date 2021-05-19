LAPEL — With Class 2A Sectional 40 five days away, Alexandria and Lapel brought the intensity they’ll need in the postseason — and a possible rematch — Wednesday.
Alexandria led 4-0 and had to withstand a Bulldog rally that forced extra innings, as well as another tying run, and a second Tiger home run in extras ended up being good for a 6-5 decision.
Madisyn Standridge’s blast in the ninth was the difference for the Tigers, whose resilience earned them their sixth win in a row and put them at 19-5.
“Every single person deserves to be here right now,” Standridge said. “We worked so hard, and we deserve that win. And we had a lot of girls in different positions.”
Standridge’s sister, Alliyah, was one of those affected, as she had to leave the game after being shaken up in a collision at third base with Lapel base runner Chloe Tucker in the sixth.
Tigers hurler Kendall Parker did hang in there through all nine innings, and 134 pitches, and earned her 10th win of the year. Madisyn Standridge took over in the sixth but, after she gave up two runs and two hits, Parker returned to the circle.
“That’s when she fell right back into that role of, ‘Hold on, I’ve got this,’” Alexandria coach Sarah Almack said. “I could tell she was getting tired, but who wouldn’t be after 130 pitches?”
Parker also felt the effects of the tenacity of the Bulldogs, who fouled off about two dozen pitches. Lapel (12-11) got on the board in the fifth, when Hayley Granger battled through seven foul balls before driving Madi Carpenter home on a sacrifice fly.
The Tigers, who were ranked in the top 10 for much of the season (they were tied for 17th this week), began the game with three straight singles up the middle. And RBI by Kaitlyn Bair and Alliyah Standridge (hit No. 4) made it 2-0.
In the third, Alexandria scored twice more, one on an infield single by Emma Smith and the other when Bair came home right before Lapel completed an inning-ending double play.
Lapel closed to within 4-3 in the sixth, when Taylor Williams’ single to center turned into a fielding error, and that enabled Williams to move to second and Tucker to follow Krystin Davis home.
Carpenter led off the seventh with an infield hit, and she scored when Makayla Smethers looped one over the head of shortstop Standridge with two out. Davis followed with a single, but she and Smethers were left stranded, and the game continued tied at 4.
Bair opened the eighth by smacking a line drive over the left-field fence, her team-best eighth homer of the season.
Lapel countered with a single by Lily Daniels and double by Williams, and Hannah Laughlin lifted a flyball to center on which Daniels tagged up and scored and Williams advanced a base as well. However, Standridge got Carpenter and Avery Bailey to swing at third strikes, and the teams moved to the ninth.
Facing two strikes with two out, Standridge took Bailey out of the yard to left, and the Tigers were back in front. The Tigers loaded the bases but were unable to pad the lead.
Lapel likewise had the bags filled in its half of the ninth, after singles by Smethers and Davis, as well as an intentional walk to Daniels. But Williams lifted a popup that landed in Standridge’s glove, and that was all for the Bulldogs.
This was the final home game for seniors Bailey, Carpenter, Daniels, Granger and Tucker, as well as the end of Lapel’s regular schedule. The Bulldogs play Wapahani in the sectional next Wednesday at Frankton.
Davis, a freshman, had four of Lapel’s 11 hits.
Just outside the other dugout, Madisyn Standridge and Parker had finished three-hit games (Alexandria totaled 12), and both were looking forward to perhaps seeing the Bulldogs again. The Tigers meet Elwood on Tuesday at Frankton, and the winners of the games involving Alexandria and Lapel face off the next night.
“They’re one of our rivals, and we got matched up with them in the sectional championship game a couple of years ago (Lapel won 3-2),” Standridge said. “I think both teams came out for blood, and it was a matter of who came and played their best game. And tonight it was us.”
