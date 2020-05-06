PENDLETON — A pair of high-profile basketball coaching jobs came open this week as the resignations of Pendleton Heights boys coach Kevin Bates and Alexandria girls coach Greg Warren were accepted by their athletic programs.
Bates was 56-64 over his five years as head coach of the Arabians, guiding PH to consecutive Madison County championships in 2017 and 2018 and an undefeated Hoosier Heritage Conference title in 2017. He has been involved with Pendleton Heights basketball for 22 years overall and will remain at the school as a physical education teacher.
Warren compiled a 59-59 record during his five-year tenure, which included winning seasons in 2017 and 2018.
Bates and Warren each cited personal reasons for their decisions.
“It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Bates said. “It was hard. It was emotional, but it was the right one for the family. My son is a freshman. My daughter is growing up, and this pandemic has really made me open my eyes to how much I’m needed.”
Warren, who could not be reached for comment, told Alexandria athletic director Mickey Hosier the hours required by a new job would not allow him to coach the team.
Both athletic directors praised their former coaches for successes off the court as well as on it.
“The effort in everything he did was never lacking. He worked hard,” PH athletic director Chad Smith said. “We want to go beyond wins and losses here, and he made an impact on those young men. We couldn’t have asked any more on that end.”
“He left his mark on the girls basketball program,” Hosier said of Warren. “He definitely changed the program and got it going in the right direction. …After five years of Greg Warren, you’re not going to meet a classier individual. He was always in control on the sidelines, and you never had to worry about anything happening on the road.”
Smith and Hosier both said the openings will be posted in the coming days and, with June sports events canceled, they will not feel rushed to make a decision on who their next coaches will be.
Bates says, while he wishes his teams had won more games, he will take many great memories from the last five years.
“We had some great memories,” Bates said. “I was honored and truly blessed to coach the players I was able to coach. I coached a great group of players for five years, and we had some successes. Like any other coach, I wanted more. I wanted to be able to do more.
“I felt like we had some good signature games, beating North Central at North Central, to be able to beat Lawrence Central, Connersville on a buzzer beater. I’ll never forget the Madison County rivalries with Anderson and Lapel. The two county championships are up there with the greatest for me.”
Although Madison-Grant filled its boys basketball coaching position when it named Kevin Cherry to the post earlier in the week, the Alexandria and Pendleton Heights openings are the latest on a growing list in the area.
• Elwood AD Marty Wells confirmed via email football coach Ron Brown resigned after one season. The Panthers were 0-10 in 2019 and will be looking to fill the vacancy for the fourth time since 2015.
• Anderson AD Steve Schindler said a candidate for the girls soccer coach could be submitted in time for the next school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
• Schindler added the boys basketball coach interview process has begun but will not be rushed due to the cancellation of June school athletic events.
• Liberty Christian hopes to name its new girls basketball coach within the next two weeks, according to AD Jason Chappell.
