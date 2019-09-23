FRANKTON -- Alexandria brought the pressure early and ended up on top 4-1 against Frankton on Monday.
The Eagles’ only point came from a third-set effort from junior Sam Dalton and senior Braxton Walls. They had to face senior Chase Beltz and junior Dylan Clark from Alexandria. The Frankton duo dropped the first set 7-5 but found their grove and won the second set 6-2.
This forced a tiebreaking set to see if Frankton would find the scoreboard as a team. Dalton’s quick serves and dominant net-presence allowed the Eagles to take the third set 6-2.
“We needed to be more consistent with shots, especially with serves,” Dalton said. “We had to stop giving them shots that were so easy for them to score.”
Dalton won his first varsity match in his career in dramatic fashion. Although the first set was not on his side, Dalton stepped up and carried the duo through the tiebreaker and into the victory.
“It feels really good (to get a win),” Dalton said. “I could have played better the first set, but I’m glad we came back and won the next two.”
No. 1 singles competitor, senior Trevor Simison, continues his hot streak with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Frankton sophomore Jacob Davenport. Simison made quick work of Davenport as he finished his match before the two doubles games were even done with their first sets.
“I thought we came out and played really well in singles early,” Alexandria head coach Matt DeVault said. “Our doubles played really well together. We have to stay consistent. We will have to limit our mistakes while still being aggressive.”
At No. 2 singles, sophomore Braden Bates added a second team point for Alexandria by finishing junior Ayden Brobston 6-3, 6-1. Also contributing to the Tigers’ victory was the doubles team of junior Martin Friedrich and senior Seth Parker who swept their match 6-0, 6-0. Also clearing his match was junior Derek Stinefield who won the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0.
Although Frankton only tallied one point as a team, there were still some positives that were not reflected on the scoreboard.
“I appreciated the guys that kept playing hard even when they were down,” Frankton head coach Mark Hartley said. “We were pretty good at getting to the net and being aggressive. I would rather see aggressive mistakes than passive mistakes.”
