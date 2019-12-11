LAPEL — Wednesday night’s wrestling match pitted Alexandria and Lapel programs that look to be on the upswing.
And while Lapel has more depth than in recent years, the Bulldogs have a ways to go before they can match the Tigers’ overall talent level, as evidenced by Alexandria’s 53-24 win.
The Tigers, as it turned out, had the dual meet in the bag before Lapel could get on the board. Alexandria swept the first five matches (from 126 pounds to 152) all by stoppages and led 29-0.
“Jonathan Stone and Caleb Bott came out and they set the tone,” Alexandria coach Scott Rowland said. “I was concerned after our JV matches that we didn’t come out ready to wrestle, but Jonathan and Caleb did a great job coming out and getting some falls early.”
Stone, a sophomore, led off by pinning freshman Patrick Pehl in 100 seconds and junior Bott scored two near-falls before finishing off Eli Michalek at the midpoint of their 132-pound tussle.
Sophomore 138-pounder Max Naselroad and senior Xavier Fye (145) followed, and both improved to 7-0 on the season. Naselroad recorded an 18-3 technical fall over Erik Davis, and Fye pinned Killian O’Connor with 41 seconds left in their match.
Senior Alex Patton, who moved up from 145 to 152, finished off Kyle Shelton with 1:02 remaining in the match, and with two solid seniors and another 7-0 wrestler still to go, the Tigers were up 29-0 and in very good shape.
At 220, Jackson Humes (5-2) stopped Hunter Morris at the 1:28 mark, and 285-pounder Daniel Snyder also moved to 5-2 with a second-period fall over Teague Scherer.
“That might be one of the best matches I’ve seen Snyder wrestle,” Rowland said. “He wrestled a great match, never was in a bad position and stayed within our system the entire match. He looked good.”
Sophomore Logan Flowers wrapped up the match with a dominant performance against Bryan Rodriguez at 120. Flowers spotted Rodriguez a takedown, then scored eight points in a row and ended it with a pin at 2:43.
“Max is a phenomenal wrestler, and so are Logan and Xavier and Dan,” Rowland said. “We’ve got four guys that are going to put us in most of our meets. You look for them to compete every match, and that’s what they did tonight.”
Blake Sayre at 106 was the other Alexandria winner, by forfeit.
Lapel picked up four of its wins in succession, starting with Grant Morris by forfeit at 160.
Sophomore Clayton McMillian earned a 10-7 decision over Jeff Regan at 170, then juniors Gage Thompson (182) and Jared Roundtree (195) scored first-period falls, and freshman Alan Buzan at 113 beat Isaiah Fye 6-2.
“We had too many kids make mistakes tonight, and those mistakes will cost you,” Lapel coach Jake Stilwell said. “I thought (our kids that won) wrestled hard and stayed on top of the matches. I think that’s the biggest difference right now between our older kids and our younger kids, and I don’t think our younger kids are comfortable right now controlling a match.”
Alexandria wrestles at North Putnam’s invitational Saturday, while Lapel is off until the Madison County meet Dec. 21 that it will host.
