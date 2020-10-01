ELWOOD — A goal for the Alexandria volleyball team this season was to bring the Central Indiana Conference championship back to town after watching Frankton dominate the league last year.
On Saturday, they will get that opportunity when they host Madison-Grant after going on the road Thursday and sweeping Elwood 25-11, 25-12, 25-12.
The Tigers improved to 17-6 overall and 6-0 in the CIC. The Argylls are 5-0 in the conference and will face Eastbrook next week, where they will be heavy favorites. After taking care of business in Elwood, Alex knows what is on the line Saturday.
“The girls know what’s on the line here, and the fact that it’s coming down here to the last game is pretty exciting and huge,” Alex coach Caitlin Morency said. “That puts a little more pressure on both teams, but our girls are pretty good with pressure, so they’ll be ready for it.”
Before the Tigers could set their sights on the de facto championship match against their rivals from the north, they had to take care of business against the Panthers.
They jumped out early from all angles, and never let up.
Senior Lauren Dungan opened the match with an ace, and six different players recorded kills in the first set as the Alex offense came out in sync from the beginning. Junior setter Kendall Parker made use of all her weapons — she even recorded five kills of her own — as the Tigers try to make themselves tougher to defend, something they’ll need Saturday against a Madison-Grant team that is solid on the block.
“Moving kids around on blocking in high school is pretty key,” Morency said. “So being balanced and not letting them know who your main weapon is when you don’t have a main weapon is gonna be pretty big for us. We’ll try to keep them guessing and not let them know who our go-to is that day.”
Parker finished the match with 31 assists and four aces with her primary target being senior Kaitlyn Bair. She led all players with 13 kills and added a pair of blocks. Junior Taylor Stinefield recorded eight kills, Dungan and junior Olivia Hall added seven each.
The Tigers are a tough matchup for Elwood, which has not had its full complement of players for a single match this season. Several players have missed time with injury as well as through the COVID-19 protocols, including top defender Olivia Shannon, who will miss the remainder of the season due to contact tracing. It has made a season that seemed big on promise a struggle.
“I’ve been without Ella Flanagan since Aug. 22 with a concussion and then Liv Shannon this week as a close contact,” Elwood coach Lindsay Durm said. “I’ve truly never had my true varsity team for a single game.”
The Tigers were careful not to look past Elwood (9-19) ahead of Saturday’s clash. They knew how dangerous junior Jaleigh Crawford, who finished with 12 kills, a block and an ace, can be.
“Going into this game, we wanted to get this game over with. We were not looking ahead, and we wanted to stay focused on this one,” Bair said. “Now, after winning, we’re looking forward to playing Saturday.”
“All the girls know Jaleigh and that she’s a pretty good weapon at the net, so we definitely never look past Elwood,” Morency said. “Tonight gave us an opportunity to work on some things, to work on blocking since they still have a couple pretty good hitters. This is still a team that is going to prepare us for Saturday.”
Junior Katie Morris had 15 assists for the Panthers, and Kaylee Guillemette added a pair of aces.
The Tigers can clinch the CIC on Saturday when they meet Madison-Grant at 7:30 p.m. in The Jungle.
Thursday was also a Dig for the Cure night for the Panthers, as they raised over $1,100 for middle school student Hayden Clark, who is battling leukemia. The money was raised through shirt sales, raffle items and donations.
