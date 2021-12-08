LAPEL — Two of Lapel’s three seniors enjoyed successful matches on their Senior Night, but sheer numbers were on the side of a talented Alexandria wrestling team as the Tigers picked up a 42-21 win over the Bulldogs.
One of Alexandria’s state-ranked seniors set the tone early as Logan Flowers dominated Alan Buzan from Lapel at 126 pounds. The 16th-ranked Flowers was nearing a 10-0 major decision when he pinned Buzan with three seconds remaining in the meet’s opening match.
“I was happy with the way we wrestled and the effort that the boys put in,” Alex coach Mark Naselroad said.
Also winning by fall was Alex’s Max Naselroad, who is ranked fifth in the state at 152 pounds after advancing to the state finals a year ago. Looking to make an even bigger splash later in the year, he wrestled Wednesday at 160 pounds and pinned Lapel senior Charlie Pitcock in just 36 seconds.
“We’re on track,” Coach Naselroad said. “There’s always room for improvement, but he’s on track for where he wants to go.”
Lapel’s other two seniors were victorious. Kyle Shelton outscored Jason Keeley 5-1 in the third period for a 10-4 win at 170 pounds, and Grant Morris was quick to put away Alex’s Austin Devore at 195 pounds with a pin at 1:07 in the first period.
“As a whole, everybody has wrestled really well, and it was a big night for the seniors,” Lapel coach John Morris said. “Coming in, I didn’t know how matchups were going to go for Charlie or if Max was going to bump up. But Charlie did what he could.”
Roster size was an advantage for Alexandria. Blake Sayre (106), Isaiah Fye (120), Jesse Leonard (138) and Riley Clanin (182) won by forfeit. Of the eight contested matchups — there was a fifth match that was a double forfeit — Lapel won five.
“As a team, we have wrestled really well, just by numbers is why we lose here recently,” Coach Morris said. “I’m very happy with the way things are going.”
Lapel freshman Trace Pesko held off Brandon Randolph at 132 pounds with a 10-9 decision, thanks to a late third period escape. Braken Little won a 5-2 decision over Cade Reynolds at 113 pounds, and Grissom Jernigan pinned Leevi Koons in 1:30 of the first period in the 220-pound match.
Alexandria sophomore Prestyn Bailey won the heavyweight match by fall at 1:25 over Lapel’s Haiden Scherer.
“Prestyn is a sophomore who has been super impressive this year,” Coach Naselroad said. “He had a close match with (Frankton’s Hunter Branham), and after we saw that match, we knew he was going to be there.”
Both teams will be in action Dec. 18 at Pendleton Heights in the 2021 Madison County championship. It will be the next event on Lapel’s schedule while Alexandria will compete at the North Putnam Invitational on Saturday before hosting Central Indiana Conference rival Mississinewa on Tuesday ahead of the tournament.
