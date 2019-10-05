FAIRMOUNT — The annual Saturday night, end-of-season volleyball match between Alexandria and Madison-Grant always carries extra meaning and attracts a huge gathering.
This renewal was particularly special for both schools. It was senior night for M-G and four Argylls were honored before the match, while the visiting Tigers looked to sew up a placing no worse than second in the Central Indiana Conference.
Alexandria did so in a tough situation like it encounters with M-G every year. The Tigers saved two set points in the fourth set and went on to win five in a row to close out the Argylls.
The Tigers, who trailed 24-21 in set 4, prevailed 25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 26-24 and closed out their CIC schedule 6-1 while improving to 16-8.
Freshman Addyson Warren scored three straight kills to pull the Tigers even at 24 in the fourth set and Alexandria won it on two hitting errors by M-G.
“They like to make us (coaches) nervous, but this team in particular does not give up,” Alexandria head coach Caitlin Morency said. “We’ve been down several times during the season and came back to win, but this was one of those times where you want to panic, but you can’t.”
Alexandria rallied from behind in both of the last two sets and also repelled a charge from M-G (16-9, 4-2 CIC) in the opening set.
The Tigers led by seven twice in set 1, but the Argylls tied it at 14. Alexandria responded with six unanswered points, with Taylor Stinefield putting away balls on three straight points.
As in the first set, Alexandria got out to a 4-0 lead in the second, but unlike the initial set, the Tigers couldn’t keep the momentum and M-G knotted the match.
The Argylls went ahead 16-15 on an ace by Katie Garringer, whose eight-serve run made it a 19-15 set. Grace Holmberg had four kills later in the set to help the cause.
It was all Tigers in the third, with Stinefield getting two kills and a block. and M-G becoming out of sync with a number of errors.
The fourth set became the barnburner that typifies this rivalry, as the lead changed hands six times.
M-G stormed ahead 22-17, then the Tigers closed to within 22-21 after senior Kaitlyn Bair came up with a kill and block.
Two kills by Garringer, the latter slammed into the corner, made it 24-21, but Warren responded with one of her own and that gave the serve to Kendall Parker.
Parker would hold, with Warren hitting for two points and M-G hitting two out of play.
“We always know that any time we play Madison-Grant, especially on their senior night where emotions run high, that we’re in for a tough, long night,” Morency said.
Bair led Alexandria with 14 kills and three aces, and had 11 digs, and Warren was good for eight kills and 19 digs. Parker gave out 36 assists.
Garringer ended with 14 kills. Senior Alia Whitton had 30 assists and 14 digs, and Emma Brummet six kills and four blocks.
Morgan Conliff, Kayla Comer.and McKenna Lugar are the other senior Argylls.
Alexandria travels to Cowan Monday and M-G is at Marion Tuesday.
Both teams will be among those who learn their postseason future as the sectional draw for volleyball will be held Sunday evening at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.