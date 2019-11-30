ANDERSON — Liberty Christian had Alexandria’s boys basketball team bottled up for the entire first half Saturday night at Anderson University.
The reigning sectional champion Tigers adjusted to LC’s tight defense at halftime, and it became a completely different game.
Alexandria rebounded from two five-point deficits, took the lead at halftime, blitzed the Lions in the third quarter and posted a 51-30 win in the back half of a boys-girls doubleheader.
Reece VanBlair’s 21 points and 12 points and six assists by Jada Stansberry sparked the Alexandria girls over LC 69-42 in the opener of the card.
The Tiger boys (2-0) ended the first half with a 9-2 run and gained a 21-19 advantage, then limited the Lions to 11 points in the second half, thanks in large part to defensive pressure that yielded nine takeaways and forced what shots LC (1-1) could get into bad ones.
“We started the game with a couple of different presses, and then at halftime we said, ‘OK, let’s pick one,’” Alexandria coach Marty Carroll said. “I think we confused ourselves in the first half, and I think everybody got tired, both teams, and we played pretty well tired.”
Rylan Metz, one of four senior Tigers starters, led the way with 15 points, all in the middle quarters.
Senior Cade Vernetti added 10 points and four steals, and 6-foot-7 senior Nick Williams had nine points and five rebounds.
LC led 13-8 and, with 2:56 left in the half, 17-12, with the Lions finding holes in the Tigers defense and at the other end staying on their assignments.
A three-point play by Williams, followed by baskets by Jagger Orick and Metz, helped Alexandria to the lead at 19-17.
The Lions were within 23-21 with 90 seconds gone in the third quarter, but the Tigers ran off 16 in a row, with all five starters contributing and Vernetti knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
Sophomores Christian Nunn and Adonis House were LC’s co-leaders with six points apiece. Nunn also had six rebounds.
“They came out and played with a lot of energy and shot it well in the first half, rebounded the ball and moved it well,” Carroll said. “They’re probably going to be a handful down the road when they get experience.”
Alexandria’s girls seized control with two baskets in the first 15 seconds — Stansberry and then VanBlair off a Stansberry steal — and remained in front the whole time.
The Tigers led 9-8 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter and proceeded to score 13 unanswered points, including six straight by VanBlair. Alexandria led 38-20 at halftime.
Alexandria outscored the Lions 19-6 in the third quarter and limited them to one field goal. The Tigers shot just over 40 percent (27-of-67), grabbed 43 rebounds and made 14 steals (LC turned it over 27 times).
“We did a better job of attacking the basket, and that’s what we’ve been working on the last few days of practice,” Alexandria coach Greg Warren said. “We did a much better job of getting out in transition and getting some easy baskets.”
The Tigers (4-3) dropped their previous three and were held under 40 points each time. In their wins, they have scored no less than 66.
Kirsten VanHorn had nine points (all on 3-pointers) and came up with six rebounds and five steals. Reiley Hiser also scored nine, with four rebounds and three assists.
Freshman Shameel Clervrain registered 12 points, eight boards and three steals for the Lions (1-2).
Senior post player Elena Tufts managed 12 points despite picking up her third foul late in the first quarter and her fourth early in the second half.
These were LC home games, and between games Lions “superfan” Jimmy Pine was honored. Pine has not missed an LC game in six years, and he has been known to ride his bicycle in bad weather to games. Lions boys coach Jason Chappell wore a T-shirt with Pine’s likeness on the bench.
Alexandria’s boys are at Yorktown on Tuesday and its girls at Wabash on Wednesday. The LC boys host Shortridge on Tuesday, and the girls go to Tri on Thursday.
