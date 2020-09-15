ALEXANDRIA — The use of timeouts to break the momentum of the opposition is a common practice among coaches, and its effectiveness is dependent upon the athletes receiving the coach’s message in the huddle.
In a key Central Indiana Conference volleyball match Tuesday, the Alexandria Tigers received coach Caitlin Morency’s messages loud and clear.
The Tigers dominated early and stormed back from deficits late to sweep Mississinewa 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 to remain unbeaten in the conference.
After the first set, Alex seemed well on its way. Behind senior outside hitter Kaitlyn Bair’s seven kills, the Tigers took the first set 25-15, outscoring the Indians 17-5 after trailing 10-8 early.
Bair led all players with 12 kills and added a block.
“She’s a pretty big force at the net, and we can count on her to get kills,” Morency said. “She came out swinging tonight.”
Mississinewa, like Alexandria 2-0 in conference play entering the match, showed more fight in the second set. The Tigers were successful in neutralizing the Indians’ top hitter in Carly Bolser, but Darah Watson picked up the Ole Miss attacking slack.
After Mississinewa took a 14-13 lead in the second stanza, Morency called a timeout and huddled her team.
“We pointed out some things they could do to get some points, and they actually listened,” she said. “They did a really good job and were really attentive during the timeouts tonight. All eyes were on the coaches, and they did what we asked, so kudos to them for listening and making the points.”
The Tigers scored off their defense and with their offense to regain control of the set. Blocks by Olivia Hall and Ashlynn Duckworth as well as a pair of kills by Addyson Warren helped Alex storm back to take control of the match with a 12-6 run to close out the set.
The third set played out similarly to the second, as the Indians grabbed the early four-point lead.
But a hustle play by Kara Simison led to a point as Alex tied the set at 15-15.
Injury issues became a concern as the Tigers, already missing star junior Taylor Stinefield with an ankle injury, suddenly found themselves without senior leader Lauren Dungan when she injured her hand. Along with being in a rotation that had mainstays Bair, Warren, Hall and Carlie Remington on the bench, junior setter Kendall Parker needed her teammates to step up, even though they may be playing an unusual position.
“I just told them not to be nervous, and if they needed someone to calm them down to look at me, and I’d calm them down,” Parker said. “I try to encourage them after they do something good because I know how nerve wracking it can be to be out there when you’re not normally with the varsity.”
And players like Simison, Ellil Closser, Ashlynn and Katie Duckworth and Aubrey McCann hung tough when Morency called another timeout with her team down 22-20.
“We had a couple girls that don’t normally get a lot of playing time, and they came in and couldn’t have done any better,” Morency said.
The Tigers scored three straight points before Hall recorded her fifth block of the night to bring up match point. Parker then closed the match out with her second ace, perfectly painted in the back corner of the Ole Miss defense.
“I tried to serve it over them and, honestly, I got lucky,” Parker said.
Parker had 21 assists to go with three kills for the Tigers, while Warren, Hall and Ashlynn Duckworth also had three kills each.
Alexandria (13-4) improved to 3-0 in the CIC and will travel to Tipton on Wednesday and host Lapel on Thursday. Mississinewa fell to 13-7 and 2-1 on the season.
