ALEXANDRIA – Just win and move on. Sometimes, a sectional opener is no more complicated than that.
For Alexandria on Wednesday night, a choppy first half turned into a 52-25 win over Elwood in the first round of the boys sectional tournament on the Tigers’ home floor.
Alexandria (15-9) next plays Friday against Wapahani, a 68-56 winner over Lapel earlier in the night. The Tigers will look to avenge a 23-point loss to the Raiders on Dec. 21.
“We are looking forward to the challenge,” Alexandria head coach Marty Carroll said. “They took it to us during a stretch where we weren’t playing as well as a team as we wanted to be. These kids are gamers. They will be ready to go.”
It took Alexandria some time to warm up against Elwood (0-24), in part because of the Panthers’ patience on offense but also on the part of their own mental breakdowns.
As Elwood drew the ball out, Alexandria became impatient at times on its end. A slow moving first quarter finished with the Tigers ahead, 10-0, but the offense clicking for just four points in the half court.
“We knew there might be a chance they’d do that,” Carroll said. “If they are going to be disciplined on offense, we’ve got to be disciplined on defense. We were for a while, then for times we weren’t.”
Elwood gave itself a puncher’s chance by trailing just 20-10 at halftime. The Panthers attempted just nine shots in the first 14 minutes but ended the half on an 8-2 run thanks to points from Jayden Reese, Mason Robison and Will Retherford.
Playing deliberately was head coach Mathew Corn’s game plan coming in. Turning the ball over 10 times while drawing the Alexandria defense out wasn’t.
“We’ve been in a lot of games this year where it’s not close at all at half, and we just wanted to give ourselves an opportunity,” Corn said. “But if we don’t turn the ball over like that, we probably have an even better chance.”
Hope turned to resignation in the third quarter for Elwood as Alexandria pushed its lead out to 33-12 on a Trevor Simison 3-pointer. The Panthers never got closer than 20 the rest of the way.
The future looks brighter in Elwood thanks to a solid core of young players. Reese, a freshman, finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Retherford, a junior, had six points and a steal. Just two seniors – Trenton Porter and Ben Delong – will graduate.
“Half my locker room are freshmen and, honestly, at this point, they just need reps,” Corn said. “They never gave up on me, and we never gave up on them. We’ll keep coaching them up.”
Once Alexandria built its lead, Carroll turned to his bench. With the starters resting, none of the Tigers scored in double digits. Cade Vernitti led the way with eight points to go with six steals and two assists. Rylan Metz and Brayden Jacobs each added six points. Metz also had a team-high five rebounds.
“The kids don’t really care about who scores how many. They just want to win,” Carroll said. “It was good to see a lot of kids out there contributing who don’t always get that chance in the postseason.”
