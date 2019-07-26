ALEXANDRIA — October of 2018 had an unusual feel for the Alexandria volleyball team. After winning three sectional titles in four years, the Tigers were bounced out of the tournament by Central Indiana Conference-rival Frankton — a team they had beaten twice during the regular season — in the sectional final.
The Tigers are on a mission to get back to regional and may well have the talent to do it.
Although the loss of Allyson Granger to graduation will be felt on the front line, the bulk of productive Tigers from last year's 18-17 team returns and is chomping at the bit to return to prominence.
"I think they're really hungry, and it's kind of evident in our practice schedule," Alex coach Caitlin Foster said. "We have non-mandatory practices throughout the summer, five days a week, and we hardly ever have a girl who misses a practice."
The roster for this season is a combination of experience, youth and experienced youth. Setter McKenzie Adams (553 assists, 22 aces) is the lone senior on a team filled with talented sophomores and juniors.
"It says good things for this year and for next year," Foster said. "We've got one senior, small handful of juniors and strong sophomore class that is back that has a little bit of varsity experience. But the nice thing is most of them play a decent level of club ball, so the varsity pressure is not going to get to them like it would most kids. Then we have a strong freshman class that is going to push them."
Adams will have plenty of choices when the Tigers are looking to score in their offense. Juniors Kaitlyn Bair (348 kills) and Lauren Dungan (214 kills) and sophomore Taylor Stinefield (104 kills) are the leading returning weapons. Sophomore Olivia Hall has been strong during the summer and will provide some relief for the loss of Granger's team-best 93 blocks a year ago.
"She'll be huge blocking for us," Foster said of Hall. "She's a pretty good all-around player. We will probably use her mostly in the front row, but she's got potential at some point in her career to play all around the back row as well."
Stinefield was big in this department a year ago as well with 68 blocks, and Bair added 56.
Junior Reece VanBlair is another all-around talent back for the Tigers. Last year, she recorded 73 kills, 17 aces, 25 blocks, was second on the squad with 259 digs and led the team with 377 serves received.
Foster said defensive help could come from another pair of sophomores in Ally Honeycutt and Carlie Remington, each of whom saw varsity action last year as freshmen.
"Carlie and Ally are going to play huge roles for us this year," she said. "Ally, Carlie and Olivia were all on the same club team together. So they have gotten the chance to kind of grow together. Ally and Carlie are now used to playing next to each other, and they're all pretty good friends. I love having them on the court together."
Talented freshman Addyson Warren will make her varsity debut Aug. 19 when the Tigers open their season at home against Liberty Christian.
"She plays at a pretty high level at Munciana," Foster said. "She has always been one of those kids, if we needed a sub for even the older kids, she was playing 18-year-olds when she was 13, and she could hang with them. Coming in as a freshman, usually we tell kids it's a big jump (from middle school), but for her, it doesn't matter."
With mini-goals along the way, including CIC and the Madison County tournament, Foster said the ultimate goal is to hang another sectional banner this season, which could mean upending a perennial power who returns to the sectional this season.
"Sectional is our big focus, especially with the sectional shakeups. It looks a little different for us this year," she said. "We've got a really strong sectional with Wapahani, Lapel again and Frankton. That's going to be in the back of our head and what we're focusing on."
