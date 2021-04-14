PENDLETON — Belated though its title defense may be, the Alexandria girls tennis team got started on the right foot with a 4-1 win at Pendleton Heights in the first round of the Madison County tournament.
For the Tigers and coach Matt DeVault, the loss of the 2020 season was especially painful as his team returned all players from the 2019 squad that won this tournament, the Central Indiana Conference, as well as sectional. While those remain goals for the team, getting the chance to play this season is the top goal.
“The girls have been chomping at the bit to get back out on the court,” DeVault said. “We lose a season like everyone did, just that little extra excitement getting on the bus for a road trip, getting to practice or doing stuff over spring break, there’s a little extra spark in their eyes.”
That spark was evident in the four match wins for the Tigers as well as the effort exhibited in the one defeat.
Alexandria (5-0) put two quick points on the board, and it started at No. 1 doubles. Lauren Dungan and Taylor Stinefield blanked Faith Bluel and Chloe Kean 6-0, 6-0 and, moments later, No. 3 singles was wrapped up as Kelsey Rhoades won by the same score over Camille Spencer.
“I thought Lauren and Taylor at one doubles played very well today,” DeVault said. “Historically, Pendleton has big hitters that play doubles, and neither one of them were fazed by it. They went out there, they were aggressive and I think they played their best match here early in the season.”
Alex clinched the victory when No. 2 singles Gracyn Hosier overcame a slow start to defeat Jessica Thompson 6-3, 6-0.
“Gracyn just keeps stepping up,” DeVault said. “She started a little slow in the first set, then she just took off.”
Despite nearly losing her thumbnail when running into the fence, Madison Schuyler and her Tigers teammate Ally Honeycutt completed the doubles sweep for Alexandria with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chloe Steinke and Cassidy Brandom. The match was paused during the second set when DeVault taped up the injury.
The toughest match of the day was the No. 1 singles duel between Abby Cruser of Pendleton Heights (0-3) and Alex’s Reiley Hiser. Cruser held off a Hiser second set comeback to hand the Tigers' senior her first loss of the season by a 6-4, 7-5 score.
Cruser, a promising freshman two years ago, stayed busy working with a private coach and has shown strong improvement despite missing out on her sophomore campaign.
“I was just trying to get through the point and get to the next game,” she said. “It was really tough. There were a bunch of balls on the line, and she knows how to play.”
It was Cruser’s first win of the season after tough losses to power programs in Marion and Mout Vernon, but that experience paid off Wednesday.
“It was nice that Abby had two matches before this because this was similar,” PH coach Royce Hammel said. “The ball keeps coming back. Some short balls, some corner balls, so she’s had some practice to get ready for that type of play.”
The Tigers will play at Lapel — 5-0 winners over Anderson Prep — in one Thursday semifinal. Devault knows better than to take the Bulldogs lightly.
“It’s going to be a good one,” he said. “(Senior Bailey) Baxter is a good one. I thought she really improved the last couple years when she played our No. 1.”
The second semifinal will feature Frankton at Anderson after the Eagles blanked Elwood 5-0 and the Indians whitewashed Madison-Grant 5-0.
The consolation bracket will send Elwood to Madison-Grant, and the Arabians will visit the Jets.
