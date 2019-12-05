WESTFIELD – Wrestling is a unique sport.
Six minutes. Two competitors. One goal as opponents vie to put each other on their backs.
But as alone as wrestlers are on the mat, they take great pride in their sense of community as athletes, coaches and fans come together to create a single heartbeat.
The Alexandria wrestling team improved to 4-2 with a 48-35 win Thursday night over Guerin Catholic as six Tigers earned pins.
The victory was a small step forward in a much larger journey, Alexandria head coach Scott Rowland said. Doing it in front of nearly two dozen members of Alexandria’s youth wrestling program was the most satisfying cap to the night. The youngsters put on a show prior to the varsity match, competing against two Hamilton County grade school programs before taking to the stands for a glimpse of what could be in their futures.
“Those young kids … that’s what has our program growing,” Rowland said. “It’s got the excitement growing about wrestling in Alexandria.
“Our varsity wrestlers see them and realize the importance of setting a good example of how working hard makes its mark.”
The club is in its sixth year and has 63 members. Founded by David Peavler, it’s now in the hands of former Tiger standout Luke Blanton.
Rowland works with other coaches to create these opportunities for the club wrestlers. It not only brings the youngsters closer to the program, it gives the high school athletes a first-hand look at their legacy.
“I remember when I was little and how I looked up to the high schoolers,” Alexandria senior Jackson Humes said. “Now, we cheer them on and tell them, ‘Good job.’ You can see that any kind of encouragement from us means so much to them. Then we take that responsibility seriously to do well for them.”
Rowland said building that bridge between the club and high school will have a lasting impact on the program as more and more freshmen begin to enter his workout room already versed in the sport.
“We’re building a sustainable future where we eliminate the ups and downs,” Rowland said. “We want to get to that spot where people see Alexandria wrestling and know that we are going to be competitive year in and year out.”
Wrestling also is unique in the flow of individual nights. Early leads are fickle as teams rotate through their weight classes, and big point swings are always ready to take shape. That proved true throughout Thursday.
Guerin Catholic jumped out to a 17-0 lead before Humes sparked a 24-point run with a nifty reversal to a pin just 22 seconds into his second period.
Humes fell behind, 5-2, in the 220-pound category before scoring the reversal at the first-period buzzer. Then, starting from the down position, he again quickly reversed his opponent and this time had plenty of clock to stick the finish.
“I just felt pretty comfortable coming out of the reverse, and it worked out well,” Humes said, “I’ve been working very hard every day – three hours every day – and it’s good to see it pay off.”
Rowland said Humes has been focused on recognizing opportunities and seizing them. He did that Thursday against a tough opponent.
“He wasn’t in a rush, and he stayed composed,” Rowland said. “He had an idea of what he wanted to accomplish, and then he did it.”
Daniel Snyder (280) and Blake Sayre (106) followed with forfeit wins for Alexandria, then Isaiah Frye (113) and Logan Flowers (120) added pins to put the Tigers up, 30-17.
Guerin rallied back to within 30-29 before Alexandria got pins from Max Naselroad (138), Xavier Fye (145) and Alex Patton (152) to close out the victory.
Coupled with a strong showing at the Elwood Invitational last weekend, Rowland has seen encouraging signs in his team. He also sees room for improvement.
Humes said Thursday’s victory, his pin and all the high fives from future Tigers makes him that much more ready to refocus his work.
“I love seeing the little kids trying this sport,” Humes said. “It’s a great sport. Hopefully, the future is secure with all of them sticking with it.”
