LAPEL — The Lapel football team won its second straight sectional, and third in five years, in dramatic fashion last season. With IHSAA realignment this season, a third consecutive title will be a little tougher.
But, with one of the most dynamic players in the state in their huddle and a toughening of their schedule, the Bulldogs feel they will be ready for the postseason, where they could meet the team that has ousted them the last two seasons at regional, this time in sectional.
Lapel fell to Eastbrook in regional last year 52-21, and the Panthers finished as the Class 2A state runner-up. The two teams are now in the same sectional, and with North Decatur (1A), Cardinal Ritter (3A), and Jay County (4A) added to the schedule, head coach Tim Miller said Lapel will be prepared if it should cross paths with Eastbrook again in a very deep sectional.
"We anticipated the sectional changing a little bit," Miller said. "Jay County is a pretty run-heavy team, Ritter is year-in, year-out a solid team and Lapel has never beaten them. ... We've got a tough road ahead. Our sectional got tough. That's not to say it wasn't tough before. This year with Eastbrook, Tipton, Blackford ... if you come out of Sectional 36, it's the toughest sectional in 2A, without a doubt."
Lapel's greatest strength is at the quarterback position where Cole Alexander enjoyed a big junior season.
Alexander completed 54 percent of his passes last year for 2,983 yards and 33 touchdowns while also leading Lapel in rushing with 638 yards and another 11 scores. Miller said, once again, everything the Bulldogs do offensively will run through Alexander.
"I don't know how you defend him," Miller said. "He can run. He can throw. Cole is not (just) one of the best players in the area, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the state. ... He's a special kid."
Alexander, who Miller expects to play Division I football next year, is ready for the tougher schedule — which includes another date with rival Shenandoah — he and the Bulldogs face this season.
"I love a tougher schedule," Alexander said. "I wish we played even bigger teams sometimes. Sectional got harder, but they have to play us, too."
Alexander's top two targets in the passing game, Justin Engle and Connor Gill, have graduated, but he does have senior Charlie Prough (30 receptions, 640 yards, 6 TDs) back as his deep threat along with senior Noah Frazier, who caught 12 passes last season. Frazier is expected to miss the first part of the season with a knee injury but should step in and contribute upon his return.
"We might not have (Frazier) the first few weeks, but he's rehabbing, and he'll be back," Miller said. "Charlie, ever since he's started, this will be his third year, has always been able to stretch the field."
A third receiver will also be a key player on defense in junior Tanner Mroz. He only caught five passes last year, but two were for touchdowns, and Miller said he is an exciting player to watch.
"Tanner is a special athlete," Miller said. "We just need to get the ball in his hands."
As a defensive back, Mroz tallied 64 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovered last year and will also be handling kicking and kick returning responsibilities.
Elsewhere offensively, senior Josiah Scott rushed for just over 400 yards and six touchdowns last year and is back to anchor the running game along with sophomore Kyle Shelton and freshman Tyler Dollar. Although the offensive line is not completely settled, senior Teague Scherer is a fourth-year varsity player who will man one of the guard positions.
Defensively, senior Brandon Wood (104 tackles, 4 sacks) and junior Parker Allman (78 tackles, 3.5 sacks) will anchor the front seven, and Miller expects further contributions from seniors Brandon Choate and Quentin Norrick and juniors Drew Darlington and Jarod Roundtree.
"We're going to be a very, very aggressive defense," Miller said. "Hopefully, our offense can balance that out by putting some points on the board."
Lapel opens the season Friday at Elwood before returning home next week to host arch-rival Frankton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.