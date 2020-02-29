INDIANAPOLIS – Grace Alexander only knows one way to play the game.
Even with Frankton trailing by 31 points at halftime of Saturday’s Class 2A girls basketball state championship game, the senior leader played as though the score was tied.
She raced nearly the length of the court to knock the ball away and prevent a possible transition score by Linton-Stockton on one possession. She drove relentlessly through the lane moments later to force the action.
In general, she was a whirling blur of activity. Hands flashing in every direction. Sweat pouring from her brow. All effort evident in her every move.
“I wanted to leave 110 percent (on the floor),” Alexander said. “I told myself when we came back into the locker room at halftime, ‘You have 16 more minutes. Just play, play your heart out, play your game.’ So I did.”
No one who has followed her high school career was surprised.
Alexander was a point guard with the Eagles as a freshman. She ended her career Saturday as a 5-foot-5 forward battling players as much as one foot taller than her in the paint.
Her competitive fire is a coach’s dream, and Frankton’s Stephan Hamaker said she is the first player he’d want beside him in a fight.
“I’ve always been that way,” Alexander said. “I will fight till the end no matter what, no matter who it is, no matter what team it is. I want to win. My team, my coaches, they’re all family. And family means everything to me. So if that means that I have to be right by their side, then I will be.”
Alexander is one of three seniors who played their final game in Saturday’s 70-28 loss.
Addie Gardner was a starter for her first three-and-a-half years in the program and made a powerful sacrifice to become an energy source off the bench this year. Her first-quarter 3-pointer tied the game at 5-5 as she tried to bring that calming influence again on the game’s biggest stage.
Bailey Tucker won the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award and will be inducted into the Frankton High School Academic Hall of Fame on March 9. She scored seven points in the title game and went 1-for-3 behind her trademark 3-point line.
Alexander’s contributions are more difficult to quantify. She brings an intangible relentlessness to the game that is contagious.
“I don’t know how many teams start a 5-5 forward, but I guess we’re just crazy,” Hamaker said. “Kudos to her because she’s the one that earned that She found a position and said, ‘Hey, I can be this type of player.’ And just slowly added minutes, added minutes, added minutes and became a really good ballplayer for us. That right there’s the definition of hard work pays off.”
GAME RECOGNIZE GAME
Shenandoah wrestler Silas Allred, a member of the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee, was on hand to help hand out the state championship and runner-up trophies Saturday.
A week earlier, Allred won his second consecutive 195-pound state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. He pinned all four of his opponents over the state finals weekend, becoming just the fifth wrestler in Indiana history to pull off the feat and completing a perfect 39-0 season with 39 pins.
Between sessions of the girls basketball finals, he grabbed a ball and sank some 3-point shots on the home court for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.
Perhaps Raiders boys basketball coach David McCollough can use the extra depth as his team’s tournament run begins next week?
ELWOOD CONNECTION
Loogootee’s Class 1A state championship had a local connection.
Former Elwood principal Chris Walker is now the principal for the Lions.
CONGRATULATIONS
In addition to Linton-Stockton, three other state champions were crowned Saturday.
Loogootee defeated Pioneer 45-43 in the Class 1A title game. Northwood beat Salem 37-29 to win the 3A crown. And Lawrence North upset No. 1-ranked Northwestern 59-56 in the Class 4A final.
