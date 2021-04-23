FRANKTON — After seeing a couple of scheduled games get cancelled, Frankton’s softball team found itself in need of some action, and it got as much as it could handle Friday night.
The Eagles’ match with Class 2A No. 2 Union County was made only two days prior and it took more than two hours of play, but the 2A 11th-ranked Eagles showed they were very much up to the task.
After dropping a 3-0 decision in game 1, sophomore Makena Alexander dropped the visitors with a pair of three-run shots and Frankton handed Union County its first defeat, 11-8 and managed a split of the doubleheader.
The Eagles (7-2) broke out of their first-game funk in a big way, with 12 hits and a five-run fifth inning in addition to Alexander’s blasts.
“That’s why we schedule games like this,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “They’re the No. 2 team in the state and both their pitchers are really good.”
Frankton in game 1 could not solve Patriot ace Chloe Greene, who allowed just four hits and struck out nine.
The opener ended up being decided during Union County’s first at-bat, when it scored two unearned runs on three hits. A Frankton error loaded the bases and Bailey Mathews drove the lead runners home with a double.
Union County (15-1) made it 3-0 on a homer by Sophia Knock in the third. The Patriots ended with eight hits.
It could have been worse for Frankton, as the Patriots twice had runners on second and third. Ady Coppess got out of the fifth-inning jam with two strikeouts and a pop-up catch, and in the seventh, shortstop Alexander made a diving catch of a drive by Chloe Greene.
Frankton likewise stranded two in scoring position in its half of the first, after hits by Claire Duncan and Alexander. In the Eagles’ fifth, Abby Duncan led off with a single and courtesy runner Jersey Marsh moved to third on a wild pitch, but she could not score.
Coppess struck out six in her second complete game in as many days (she was the winning pitcher Thursday at Madison-Grant, 7-2.
Union County’s Tori Russell led off game 2 with a home run, but in the Frankton first, Alexander trumped that by belting one to center field. That also brought Coppess (single) and Mackenzie Swango (walk) home.
The Patriots retook the lead 4-3 in their half of the third, but that was short-lived. In the bottom of the third, after Claire Duncan walked and Swango singled, Alexander again went yard, this time to right field.
Frankton inflicted greater damage in the fourth, this time sending 11 batters to the plate and seeing five score.
Gracie Smith started it with an infield single and with one out, Coppess lifted one over the left-field fence. After singles by Claire Duncan and Swango and an intentional walk to Alexander, Jilly Hildebrand drove Duncan and Swango in with a single. A single by Abby Duncan, scoring Alexander, made it 11-4.
The Eagles would need that big inning, because Union County got two across in both the sixth and seventh.
Claire Duncan went the route in the pitching circle and though she allowed 11 hits, her teammates in the field made some key putouts that helped her cause.
Alexander matched a six-RBI output in her varsity debut March 24 at Hamilton Heights, in which she hit her first varsity homer.
“It was good to have the team behind me “ Alexander said. “I’ve been struggling recently, so that helped a lot.”
Frankton hosts Pendleton Heights Monday in a rematch of last Saturday’s Madison County Tournament final, won by the Arabians 10-2.
