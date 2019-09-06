FRANKTON — While most of the attention focused on Alexandria football is trained on the exciting offense and its big play potential, there is another unit for the Tigers and they have some pride as well.
The Alex defense stopped Frankton three times inside the red zone, scored a touchdown and allowed just one score in each half as the Tigers spoiled Frankton’s homecoming in a 42-14 win at Otis Cress Field on Friday night.
Alex improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Eagles remain winless at 0-3.
The Eagles, for the second straight week, controlled the time of possession in the first half. They ran 39 plays from scrimmage to just 12 by the Tigers before intermission.
But, like last week’s loss at Lapel, it was missed opportunities that cost Frankton, who drove inside the Alexandria 20-yard line four times in the first half.
They took the opening possession 59 yards before a fourth and one play at the Alex 6-yard line came up short.
Then, following a failed Alex fake punt, Eagles quarterback Gavin Ward hit Luke Sheward for a 25-yard gain to the Tigers 18-yard line. Ward looked to throw again, but this time his throw found foreign hands as Alex senior Cade Vernetti intercepted the pass, kept his balance and ran 95 yards the other way for the game’s first score.
Ball, receiver and defender arrived at the same time, and, once he started running, there was no catching Vernetti.
“As soon as I turned, the ball was right there and I caught it,” he said. “(The receiver) was kind of on my back, but he let go and I got some blocks and I just took off.”
On the following possession, Frankton again drove inside the 10-yard line. This time, Caleb DeLong capped a 19-play, 74-yard drive with a four-yard run to cut the lead to 7-6 with just 3:24 left in the first half.
But the Tigers quick strike offense went to work. They required just 1:34 to drive 54 yards for the answer. Quarterback Rylan Metz ran in from two yards out after hitting Vernetti for a 22-yard pass play earlier in the drive. A 26-yard run by sophomore Max Naselroad, who finished with 92 yards on 9 carries, set up the score.
“Our offensive line, Dan Snyder, Elijah Burnett, Blaize King, Tyler Hahn, Jackson Humes, they had a great week of practice,” Alex coach Pete Gast said. “Last week, we couldn’t block a soul last week at Wabash. Those five guys stepped up to the challenge this week.”
Frankton had another opportunity before halftime after a 41-yard kickoff return by freshman Bradyn Douglas gave the Eagles a first down at the Alex 32-yard line.
But, a fumble five plays later was recovered by the Tigers inside the 10 for another missed opportunity.
“We made mistakes, if we’d punched it in there early and that’s the second week in a row,” Frankton coach Bobby Ryan said. “We have to finish. We just didn’t make it happen.”
The Alex offense got more of a chance to shine in the second half.
Metz completed all seven of his pass attempts for 146 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Vernetti. For the game, the senior QB was 11-of-13 for 176 yards, rushed and passed each for two scores, and kicked six extra points.
“Rylan’s just a really good football player,” Gast said. “He loves the game, he loves to compete, loves to win.”
Although in a losing effort, it was another big night for Frankton’s Korbin Finley. The senior rushed 23 times for 108 yards, including a 30-yard gallop in the fourth quarter. He has rushed for over 100 yards in each Frankton game.
For Alex, Kole Stewart hauled in seven passes for 109 yards, including six for 108 in the second half, and a score.
Next Friday, both teams will face CIC opponents again. It will be Alex’s turn for homecoming as Madison-Grant (0-3) comes to town while the Eagles hit the road for a date at Blackford.
