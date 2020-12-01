NEW CASTLE — They were Alexandria and Indiana All-Star teammates and competitors in the Mid-American Conference.
Now, Chris Hahn and Mickey Hosier are teammates once again.
The former Tigers' greats are two of the 18 players named Tuesday to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.
The team includes 13 members of the Indiana All-Star team as well as five other All-State players.
The All-Stars from 1996 include Mr. Basketball Kevin Ault (Warsaw), Ben Anderson (Benton Central), Lee Coomler (Kokomo), Jaraan Cornell (South Bend Clay), Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Andrew Graves (White River Valley), Michael Lewis (Jasper), Gary and Greg McQuay (Gary West), LaMont Roland (New Albany), Carl Sykes (Franklin Central), Hahn and Hosier.
The remaining five players are Duane Clemons (Muncie South), Brian McCauley (Kokomo), Jeff Poisel and Yon Price (Ben Davis) and B.J. Watts (Scottsburg).
Hahn finished his career with 1,790 career points, the sixth-best total in the history of Madison County boys basketball. He was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 23 points and 9.6 rebounds as a senior after averaging 22 points and 9 rebounds as a junior. After leaving Alexandria, Hahn played at Akron for two seasons, averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds as a freshman and 5.6 points and 4.1 rebounds as a sophomore.
Hosier also earned second team All-State honors from AP and IBCA after averaging 16.8 points, 8.9 assists and 4 steals as a senior. He led the state in assists with 9.1 per game as a junior and 8.4 as a sophomore and still holds the state record with 777 career assists. He owns Alexandria career, season and single-game records in assists and steals, with career highs of 20 assists and 10 steals in a game. Also a member of the 1,000-point club with a career total of 1,161, Hosier was the John Wooden Award winner with the All-Stars and was a three-year starter and two-time captain for Ball State, where he twice led the MAC in assist-to-turnover ratio.
He said he owes most of his assists record to Hahn, with whom he’d played since the third grade.
“About 700 of them,” Hosier said. “I’m just very fortunate to have played with someone of that caliber. It’s funny. I played with Chris and went to Ball State, I’ve never once been the best player on my team.”
“Mickey was one of the best point guards I ever played with,” Hahn said. “We had played together so much for so long, we knew what the other was going to do. He could look at me in the corner on a drive, and I knew what he was thinking.”
During their high-school careers, Alexandria was 74-21 with three Central Indiana Conference crowns, two sectional championships and a regional title. Hahn credits the late Garth Cone for the success Alexandria had on the court during his career.
“Playing in a small town for a coach who was a legend during that era definitely gave us an advantage,” Hahn said. “Mickey and I growing up had been playing together since we were 7 or 8 years old, playing AAU ball and on the same school team gave us a little bit of an advantage.”
Hahn is married with one child and lives in Fort Wayne, where he is the area service manager over Ohio and Michigan for Altec Industries.
Hosier is married with seven children, has been the Alexandria athletic director since 2015 and is in his first season as the Tigers' girls basketball coach.
Due to COVID-19 conditions, a date has not yet been announced for the 2021 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Men’s Awards Banquet, where the Silver Anniversary Team will be honored.
